Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

shares
comments
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
By:

Alex Bowman rocketed to the Daytona 500 pole as Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row.

Bowman’s average lap speed of 191.261 mph led the way in Wednesday night’s qualifying session as he easily topped his Hendrick teammate William Byron to make his record fourth consecutive front row start in the season opener.

Byron ended up second (190.219 mph), which also locked him into the Sunday’s starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway.

It’s also the seventh consecutive Daytona 500 a team powered by a Hendrick engine started on the pole.

“I mean it doesn’t have a whole lot to do with me, right? It’s a testament to the guys on this team and everybody back at the shop at Hendrick Motorsports,” Bowman said. “They work so hard on these superspeedway cars – they’re beautiful when they get to the race track.

“Our Ally Camaro obviously has been really fast since we unloaded. We focused a lot on trying to win the pole for the 500. It means a lot to us and obviously we were able to achieve that.

“Just really proud of everyone. It feels really good. It’s just awesome to be driving this No. 48 car.”

Aric Almirola (190.178 mph) ended up third and the top Ford, Bubba Wallace was fourth-fastest (189.577 mph) and the top Toyota and Ryan Preece (189.565 mph) ended up fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

By posting the fastest speeds among the teams without charters, both David Ragan and Preece are guaranteed a starting position in the Daytona 500.

The remainder of the 500 lineup will be set by the results of Thursday night’s qualifying races.

Noah Gragson, who was attempting to make the Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports in the No. 62 Chevrolet, was unable to make a qualifying attempt as his car failed inspection three times.

He will have to start from the rear of the field of his qualifying race Thursday night and his performance in that event will be the only way he can make the field of the Daytona 500.

Derrike Cope also failed to make a qualifying attempt as his team needed to change batteries but could not complete it within the five-minute clock.

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Previous article

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

5h
4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

5
TCR Australia

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

7h
Latest news
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NAS

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

21m
2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

5h
Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice
NAS

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

8h
Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
NAS

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

9h
Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

10h
Latest videos
Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500 08:25:37
NASCAR Cup
5h

Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash 00:43
NASCAR Cup
6h

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash 01:28
NASCAR Cup
6h

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’ 01:00
NASCAR Cup
6h

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’

Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations 08:25:22
NASCAR Cup
9h

Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

Trending Today

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

The state of play in the 2021 Super GT silly season
Super GT Super GT / Analysis

The state of play in the 2021 Super GT silly season

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Latest news

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NAS NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.