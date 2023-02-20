Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Results

Daytona 500 results: The finishing order of the 2023 NASCAR Cup opener

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 is over and another new winner has been crowned.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed victory in the longest Daytona 500 in history. The race went 30 miles (12 laps) past the scheduled distance, due to multiple late-race incidents.

The final crash forced the event to end under caution, and it was Stenhouse who was just ahead of reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano. It is the third career win for Stenhouse (all on superspeedways), and his first in nearly six years.

It's been an even longer wait for JTG-Daugherty Racing. The one-car operation hasn't won a Cup race since Watkins Glen in August, 2014, with A.J. Allmendinger.

Brad Keselowski, who won the opening stage, led a race-high 42 laps. Ross Chastain, who won Stage 2, capped off a double top-ten for Trackhouse Racing in ninth.

It was more heartbreak for Kyle Busch in NASCAR's biggest race, leading at Lap 200, but getting caught up in a wreck on an overtime restart. The 2x Cup champ has now gone 0-18 in the 500.

And Travis Pastrana impressed on debut, finishing 11th despite being at the heart of the incident on the final lap. However, he was not the highest-finishing rookie. That honor goes to Riley Herbst, who brought Rick Ware Racing home a tenth-place finish.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 212 3:38'52.921 10
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 212 3:38'53.590 12
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 212 3:38'53.591 20
4 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 212 3:38'55.659 32
5 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 212 3:38'58.392 12
6 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 212 3:38'58.955 1
7 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 212 3:38'59.316 3
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 212 3:38'59.737 1
9 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 212 3:39'01.223 6
10 15 United States Riley Herbst Ford 212 3:39'02.941  
11 67 Travis Pastrana Toyota 212 3:39'05.460 2
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 212 3:39'05.461 1
13 36 Zane Smith Ford 212 3:39'08.981  
14 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 212 3:39'09.317  
15 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 212 3:39'16.694  
16 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 212 3:39'16.695 13
17 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 212 3:39'46.185 6
18 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 211 3:37'57.910 6
19 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 211 3:37'57.947 6
20 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 211 3:37'58.053 5
21 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 211 3:37'58.268 16
22 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 211 3:37'58.275 42
23 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 210 3:38'08.243  
24 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 210 3:39'05.570  
25 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 210 3:39'17.861  
26 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 210 3:39'20.585 9
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 208 3:37'16.756  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 208 3:39'39.854  
29 50 United States Conor Daly Chevrolet 206 3:39'21.762  
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 204 3:39'28.706  
31 84 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 203 3:20'58.059  
32 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 203 3:21'46.803  
33 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 202 3:19'50.532  
34 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 202 3:19'50.623  
35 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 182 2:56'04.048 5
36 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 181 2:51'57.248 4
37 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 118 1:41'16.699  
38 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 118 1:41'38.230  
39 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 117 1:39'55.468  
40 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 26 20'36.377  
