Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500 Next / Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way
NASCAR Cup News

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season

By:

One tradition for the winner of the annual Daytona 500 may be at least temporarily halted this season – or just delayed.

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season

Since 1997, the winner of the Daytona 500 has been presented with the Harley J. Earl Trophy in Victory Lane, and the winning car is put on display in its race-winning condition for one year at what is now the Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum adjacent to Daytona International Speedway.

However, with the delays in the development of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen car and supply-chain issues for its parts and pieces, teams are struggling to build their inventory to the maximum-allotted seven cars per team by the start of the 2022 season.

Losing the use of a car for the entire year by winning the race may become impractical considering the challenges teams currently face.

Read Also:

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com on Wednesday that no decision has been made but there are ongoing discussions about the issue among NASCAR, teams and the speedway.

“I was in the garage yesterday and Slugger (Labbe, engineering manager) comes up to me and says, ‘Dave, you know what happens when we win the Daytona 500? What’s the first thing NASCAR does? They take our car away,’ ” said David Wilson, Toyota Racing president.

“So, literally, Eric Jacuzzi (NASCAR managing director of aerodynamics and vehicle performance) comes up and Slugger puts his around him and tells him. Eric says, ‘Yeah, we need to think about that.’

“I don’t know how it will work out, but they may end up giving us something that says we owe them a car, maybe give us until the fall race to give the Daytona 500 winner back. It’s just another illustration of the challenges we face.”

shares
comments

Related video

Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500
Previous article

Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500
Next article

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500

NASCAR: Next Gen ready "to put on a good show" at Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Next Gen ready "to put on a good show" at Daytona

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season

Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500

David Ragan to attempt 2022 Daytona 500 with RWR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

David Ragan to attempt 2022 Daytona 500 with RWR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.