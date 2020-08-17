NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II / Analysis

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021

shares
comments
Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021
By:
Aug 17, 2020, 5:11 PM

While Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona Road Course was a creation of COVID-19 pandemic rescheduling, it may well be sticking around for a while.

At least that’s the take from the positive reviews the race received from NASCAR officials and several of the participating drivers.

The only real hiccup Sunday was a 32-minute delay for lightning in the area. Chase Elliott ended up holding off Denny Hamlin for his third consecutive road course victory and second Cup Series win of the 2020 season.

This weekend’s ARCA, Truck Xfinity and Cup races on the Daytona Road Course were added when COVID-19 restrictions made traveling this month for NASCAR’s annual stop at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International unworkable.

Putting it all together

Instead, NASCAR decided to utilize Daytona’s 3.57-mile, 14-turn road course as an alternative after a late addition of a second chicane exiting oval Turn 4 to slow speeds on the frontstretch.

There was no practice or qualifying and no driver was allowed to enter more than one event during the weekend to prevent anyone from gaining an advantage.

“It was really something that came together really quickly once we had to pivot out of Watkins Glen, and it was fantastic what the track did, what the teams did to get ready for this historic day here at Daytona, and what can you say about no practice, no qualifying,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR’s vice president of competition.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts leads as Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer National Forest Foundation spins

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts leads as Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer National Forest Foundation spins

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

“These guys just put on a heck of a show right from Lap 1. It just says a lot about how good these guys actually are. They’ve been showing all year that they can unload these things and hit on a set-up.

“With all the technology today that’s available with simulators and all of those things, it just really goes a long way in just showing how far all of that has advanced, and again, how good the drivers actually are.”

A 2021 return?

Asked about the future use of the course in NASCAR’s scheduling, Miller said: “I think that we certainly proved that it works and we can put on an exciting show here, and will, I’m sure, go into the talks of consideration for us coming back.”

As of now, next season’s preseason exhibition Busch Clash is scheduled to take place on the road course – a move that was originally designed to showcase the “Next Generation” car the Cup series was to debut in 2021. The new car debut has since been pushed to the 2022 season.

There didn’t seem to be many naysayers among the drivers when it came to whether NASCAR’s top series should continue to compete on the course.

Said Hamlin, “This is one that I favor for sure, and it’s one that I would like to see if we could put it on the schedule. I’d love to see it. I think it’s a good race track for us.”

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts leads Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts leads Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Martin Truex Jr., who finished third, said “absolutely” he would like to see the course remain on the Cup Series schedule.

“I thought we’ve seen a good race, and obviously not a ton of cautions, not a ton of crashes and guys doing crazy stuff. I thought the race went really well,” he said. “The racing was good.

“You could make passes if you were faster than a guy, and that’s always as a competitor what you’re looking for, and I think that’s what puts on a good show, so I’d be totally fine with it.”

Michael McDowell, who finished 10th, said the racing on the course may even be better if the series ran it on a regular basis.

“I think it will be an even better race if we come back because people will have the opportunity to work on the car and know the set-up and have some experience on the track,” he said.

“Road courses in particular are so much about rhythm and feel and just getting in the car and feeling comfortable and doing the things you need to do. Without practice it makes it tough and I think that is why you saw it spread out. It is hard to get in a rhythm but I thought the track raced well.”

Read Also:

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps

Previous article

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona II
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

RACE: 2001 Runoffs moved to September date
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: 2001 Runoffs moved to September date

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Gil Martin and Richard Childress Racing part ways
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Gil Martin and Richard Childress Racing part ways

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC

Morbidelli, Mir blame Zarco for first-lap Brno crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli, Mir blame Zarco for first-lap Brno crash

Vinales' struggles making racing "difficult to enjoy"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales' struggles making racing "difficult to enjoy"

Latest news

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis
1h

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
SCCA

RACE: 2001 Runoffs moved to September date

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Gil Martin and Richard Childress Racing part ways

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021
NAS

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps
NAS

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC
NAS

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC
NAS

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.