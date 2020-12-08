NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge

shares
comments
Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge
By:

NASCAR’s 2021 Cup Series schedule has already seen its first change and the season hasn’t even started yet.

Due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, especially in California, the Feb. 27-28 race weekend planned for Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., has been canceled, Motorsport.com has learned.  

Instead, NASCAR will host Xfinity and Cup series races the weekend after the Feb. 14 Daytona 500 on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, which it used as a replacement venue during the pandemic-altered 2020 schedule. 

The series would then move in its third week to Homestead-Miami Speedway, which was originally scheduled to be the second stop of the 2021 season. 

An official announcement of the change is expected as early as Tuesday afternoon. 

NASCAR declined a request for comment. 

Since the 2-mile oval in California hosts one NASCAR race weekend per season it’s unlikely NASCAR will return to the venue later in 2021. The track has hosted at least one Cup series race every season beginning in 1997. 

The move to the 14-turn, 3.57-mile road course at Daytona means the 2021 season will begin with three consecutive race weekends in the state of Florida and the first two at Daytona. 

The series’ fourth race weekend would pick back up March 5-7 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

Austin Cindric won the inaugural Xfinity race on the Daytona Road Course this past season while Chase Elliott claimed the victory in the Cup race, one of five wins on his way to his first series championship in 2020. 

Related video

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series

Previous article

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Ogier admits Evans crash took away from title enjoyment
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier admits Evans crash took away from title enjoyment

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace

Latest news

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
WRC

Ogier admits Evans crash took away from title enjoyment

1h
3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Latest news

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge
NAS

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series
NAS

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season
NAS

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NAS

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Latest videos

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future 07:55:02
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’ 07:55:01
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage 07:54:24
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers 07:54:12
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.