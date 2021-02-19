Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona Road Course / Preview

NASCAR at the Daytona Road Course weekend schedule

Following the 63rd running of the Daytona 500, NASCAR remains at Daytona International Speedway for the second round of the 2021 season.

NASCAR at the Daytona Road Course weekend schedule

Friday, Feb. 19

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - 7:30 p.m. EST.

Race length - 44 laps with stages of 12-13-19

Pole - Ben Rhodes

Network - Fox Sports 1

Radio - MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Feb. 20

NASCAR Xfinity Series - 5 p.m. EST.

Race length - 52 laps with stages of 15-15-22

Pole - Brett Moffitt

Network - Fox Sports 1

Radio - MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Feb. 21

NASCAR Cup Series - 3 p.m. EST.

Race length - 70 laps with stages of 16-18-36

Pole - Chase Elliott

Network - FOX

Radio - MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Starting Lineup

Start pos.
 Driver Car # Team
1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
3 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
4 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
7 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
8 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
10 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
11 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
14 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
21 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
22 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
23 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
24 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
25 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
26 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
28 Scott Heckert 78 Live Fast Motorsports
29 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
30 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
31 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
32 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
33 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
34 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing
35 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team
36 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
37 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
38 Ty Dillon 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
39 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
40 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

 

