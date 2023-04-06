Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has decided to uphold all penalties issued by NASCAR against Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.
On March 15, NASCAR fined Hamlin $50,000 and docked him 25 points for intentionally walling driver Ross Chastain at the conclusion of the March 12 Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.
Hamlin wasn’t initially penalized at the time but after he admitted on his podcast “Actions Detrimental” the next day that intentionally hit Chastain on the final restart of the race. The two drivers have had multiple on-track incidents dating back to last June.
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
“It wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go and I said, ‘He’s coming with me,’ ” Hamlin said on his podcast.
Hamlin at first said he would not appeal but later changed his mind.
Without the points penalty, he would be ninth in the regular season standings, but is instead down in 12th.
Last September during the playoffs, William Byron was initially docked 25 driver points and fined $50,000 after intentionally spinning Hamlin under caution at Texas. A separate appeals panel rescinded his points penalty, but doubled the fine to $100,000.
Afterwards, NASCAR changed the language in the rulebook regarding such incidents.
