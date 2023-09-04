Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR

After much speculation and delay, the three-time Daytona 500 winner has finally agreed to a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He's also a three-time winner of the Southern 500 at Darlington, as well as the 2022 Coke 600 winner at Charlotte.

It appeared that negotiations were being complicated by 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Hamlin and one that currently has a technical alliance with JGR. Hamlin spoke on that last month at Watkins Glen. Hamlin confirmed on his podcast this week that the relationship between 23XI and JGR will remain unchanged.

”It is amazing to think it has been almost 20 years since J.D. (Gibbs) first saw him race and we signed him to that first contract,” said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of JGR. ”He has been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come.”

Hamlin has spent the entirety of his Cup career with Gibbs, which began in 2005. He has started nearly 650 races, winning 50 times. He is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson as the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup history without a driver's title. His best result came in 2010, placing second in the championship standings.

”Joe Gibbs Racing has been my home for almost 20 years now,” said Hamlin in a release from the team. ”My relationship with Joe (Gibbs), my team, and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years. I’m excited to finally announce this so we can put all our focus on chasing the championship.”

Coach Gibbs joined Hamlin on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, to discuss the news. He said Hamlin's return "really helps us because it solidifies where we're going for the next several years to come."

Hamlin is currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the 17th time in his career, having won two races so far this year. He's made it as far as the Championship 4 in four of the last nine years.

Earlier this year, Hamlin's team-mate and 2017 NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. revealed that he will return in 2024, and will continue driving the No. 19 JGR Toyota Camry.