Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

Denny Hamlin led the way in Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at Kansas Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Office Toyota Camry

Hamlin, in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, topped the speed chart with an average lap speed of 174.887 in the second 20-minute session.

Austin Cindric ended up second-fastest (174.531 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (174.300 mph). The top three all came from the second session.

Joey Logano was fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five. Both drivers came from the first session.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Hamlin had the fastest average speed (173.363 mph). Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Logano was fastest in the first 20-minute session, with an average lap speed of 174.261 mph.

Wallace, who won here last fall, ended up second (174.176 mph) and Suarez was third (173.510 mph).

Erik Jones and William Byron rounded out the top five.

About six minutes into the session, Byron tagged the wall, doing some minor damage to his No. 24 Chevrolet. After some quick repairs, Byron returned to the track.

With one minute remaining, Josh Bilicki spun off Turn 2 and hit the wall with his No. 78 Chevrolet, which brought an early end to the session.

 

Group B

Hamlin was among the first on the track in the second 20-minute session and posted his fast lap of 174.887 mph.

Cindric was second and Busch third. Bell and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

In the final moments of the session, Corey LaJoie appeared to get loose on the track and quickly dived down pit road.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 29 30.877     174.887
2 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 15 30.940 0.063 0.063 174.531
3 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 21 30.981 0.104 0.041 174.300
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 6 30.988 0.111 0.007 174.261
5 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 22 31.003 0.126 0.015 174.177
6 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 18 31.007 0.130 0.004 174.154
7 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 24 31.035 0.158 0.028 173.997
8 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 24 31.037 0.160 0.002 173.986
9 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 20 31.078 0.201 0.041 173.756
10 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 23 31.089 0.212 0.011 173.695
11 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 16 31.099 0.222 0.010 173.639
12 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 22 31.109 0.232 0.010 173.583
13 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 33 31.122 0.245 0.013 173.511
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 19 31.122 0.245 0.000 173.511
15 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 14 31.138 0.261 0.016 173.422
16 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 18 31.151 0.274 0.013 173.349
17 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 16 31.175 0.298 0.024 173.216
18 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 18 31.191 0.314 0.016 173.127
19 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 29 31.202 0.325 0.011 173.066
20 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 19 31.207 0.330 0.005 173.038
21 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 20 31.247 0.370 0.040 172.817
22 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 20 31.250 0.373 0.003 172.800
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 21 31.253 0.376 0.003 172.783
24 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 23 31.270 0.393 0.017 172.689
25 48 Josh Berry Chevrolet 20 31.287 0.410 0.017 172.596
26 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 18 31.292 0.415 0.005 172.568
27 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 17 31.336 0.459 0.044 172.326
28 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 14 31.365 0.488 0.029 172.166
29 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 20 31.391 0.514 0.026 172.024
30 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 13 31.410 0.533 0.019 171.920
31 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 15 31.483 0.606 0.073 171.521
32 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 10 31.616 0.739 0.133 170.800
33 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 17 31.751 0.874 0.135 170.073
34 15 United States Brennan Poole Ford 9 31.926 1.049 0.175 169.141
35 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 16 31.929 1.052 0.003 169.125
36 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 15 32.528 1.651 0.599 166.011

