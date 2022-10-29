Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty" Next / Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II Practice report

Denny Hamlin tops Ryan Blaney in Martinsville Cup practice

Denny Hamlin, who is still looking to advance to the Championship 4, was fastest in Saturday’s practice at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Denny Hamlin tops Ryan Blaney in Martinsville Cup practice
Listen to this article

Hamlin, who is one of six drivers vying for two spots in the Championship 4 at Phoenix, posted the fastest overall lap speed and fastest in Group B (95.079 mph).

Hamlin is also a five-time winner at Martinsville but struggled in the spring race at the track.

Ryan Blaney (95.074 mph) and Chase Elliott (94.922 mph) – both playoff drivers trying to advance to compete for the 2022 championship – were second and third-fastest respectively.

Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Among those drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average speed (94.770 mph). William Byron and Chase Briscoe were second and third-best respectively in that category.

Group B

Hamlin led the way in the second 20-minute session with an average speed of 95.079 mph.

Playoff driver Briscoe was second (94.779 mph) and Cole Custer was third (94.694 mph).

Playoff drivers Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incident in the session.

Group A

Blaney waited for other cars to put rubber down on the track in the first 20-minute session and the result was he posted the fastest average speed (95.074 mph).

Elliott was second-fastest (94.922 mph) and Larson was third (94.869 mph).

Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five.

The only other playoff driver in the group, Byron, ended up sixth-fastest. He also won the spring race at Martinsville.

There were no on-track incidents during the first session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 33 19.916     95.079
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 48 19.917 0.001 0.001 95.075
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 50 19.949 0.033 0.032 94.922
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 43 19.960 0.044 0.011 94.870
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 38 19.969 0.053 0.009 94.827
6 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 38 19.973 0.057 0.004 94.808
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 40 19.976 0.060 0.003 94.794
8 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 50 19.979 0.063 0.003 94.780
9 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 31 19.984 0.068 0.005 94.756
10 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 50 19.996 0.080 0.012 94.699
11 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 45 19.997 0.081 0.001 94.694
12 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 49 20.006 0.090 0.009 94.652
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 49 20.016 0.100 0.010 94.604
14 45 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 44 20.024 0.108 0.008 94.567
15 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 48 20.049 0.133 0.025 94.449
16 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 29 20.058 0.142 0.009 94.406
17 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 38 20.063 0.147 0.005 94.383
18 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 43 20.068 0.152 0.005 94.359
19 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 40 20.092 0.176 0.024 94.246
20 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 35 20.106 0.190 0.014 94.181
21 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 34 20.107 0.191 0.001 94.176
22 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 33 20.107 0.191 0.000 94.176
23 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 57 20.112 0.196 0.005 94.153
24 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 42 20.136 0.220 0.024 94.041
25 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 47 20.139 0.223 0.003 94.027
26 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 33 20.147 0.231 0.008 93.989
27 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 36 20.166 0.250 0.019 93.901
28 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 35 20.169 0.253 0.003 93.887
29 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 41 20.177 0.261 0.008 93.849
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 36 20.179 0.263 0.002 93.840
31 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota 47 20.191 0.275 0.012 93.784
32 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 41 20.215 0.299 0.024 93.673
33 48 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 42 20.228 0.312 0.013 93.613
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 15 20.264 0.348 0.036 93.447
35 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 24 20.407 0.491 0.143 92.792
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 11 20.790 0.874 0.383 91.082
Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty"
Previous article

Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty"
Next article

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole
