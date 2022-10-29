Denny Hamlin tops Ryan Blaney in Martinsville Cup practice

Listen to this article

Hamlin, who is one of six drivers vying for two spots in the Championship 4 at Phoenix, posted the fastest overall lap speed and fastest in Group B (95.079 mph).

Hamlin is also a five-time winner at Martinsville but struggled in the spring race at the track.

Ryan Blaney (95.074 mph) and Chase Elliott (94.922 mph) – both playoff drivers trying to advance to compete for the 2022 championship – were second and third-fastest respectively.

Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Among those drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average speed (94.770 mph). William Byron and Chase Briscoe were second and third-best respectively in that category.

Group B

Hamlin led the way in the second 20-minute session with an average speed of 95.079 mph.

Playoff driver Briscoe was second (94.779 mph) and Cole Custer was third (94.694 mph).

Playoff drivers Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incident in the session.

Group A

Blaney waited for other cars to put rubber down on the track in the first 20-minute session and the result was he posted the fastest average speed (95.074 mph).

Elliott was second-fastest (94.922 mph) and Larson was third (94.869 mph).

Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five.

The only other playoff driver in the group, Byron, ended up sixth-fastest. He also won the spring race at Martinsville.

There were no on-track incidents during the first session.