Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Qualifying report

Denny Hamlin takes pole position at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin takes pole position at Martinsville
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 9:39 PM

Denny Hamlin said he couldn’t wait to get to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and on Saturday he showed why.

Hamlin’s average lap speed of 97.840 mph in Saturday’s qualifying session was enough to hold off Chase Elliott to win the pole for Sunday’s First Data 500.

The pole is his third of the 2019 Cup Series season and 33rd of his career. It’s also his fourth pole at Martinsville but first since the 2013 season.

“I did an OK job but this car has been good all weekend so far,” said Hamlin, who won last weekend at Kansas Speedway. “It was pretty fast in practice.

“The feel hasn’t always been great but it’s hard pretty decent speed. I’m pretty happy with it and look forward to 500 more laps of this on Sunday.”

Elliott (97.694 mph) will officially share the front row with Hamlin but will have to start the race from the rear of the field after his team made an engine change in his No. 9 Chevrolet earlier Saturday.

Martin Truex Jr. was third-fastest (97.463 mph). Aric Almirola was fourth and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starters are Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Joey Logano.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 2 19.354     97.840
2 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 2 19.383 00.029 00.029 97.694
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 2 19.429 00.075 00.046 97.463
4 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 2 19.453 00.099 00.024 97.342
5 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 2 19.471 00.117 00.018 97.252
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 2 19.487 00.133 00.016 97.172
7 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 2 19.488 00.134 00.001 97.167
8 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 2 19.492 00.138 00.004 97.148
9 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 2 19.506 00.152 00.014 97.078
10 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 2 19.509 00.155 00.003 97.063
11 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 2 19.525 00.171 00.016 96.983
12 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 2 19.545 00.191 00.020 96.884
13 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 2 19.547 00.193 00.002 96.874
14 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 2 19.547 00.193 00.000 96.874
15 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 2 19.579 00.225 00.032 96.716
16 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 2 19.593 00.239 00.014 96.647
17 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 2 19.619 00.265 00.026 96.519
18 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 2 19.641 00.287 00.022 96.411
19 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 2 19.650 00.296 00.009 96.366
20 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 2 19.669 00.315 00.019 96.273
21 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 2 19.686 00.332 00.017 96.190
22 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 2 19.688 00.334 00.002 96.180
23 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 2 19.732 00.378 00.044 95.966
24 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 2 19.742 00.388 00.010 95.917
25 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 2 19.745 00.391 00.003 95.903
26 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 2 19.756 00.402 00.011 95.849
27 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 2 19.762 00.408 00.006 95.820
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 2 19.796 00.442 00.034 95.656
29 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 2 19.821 00.467 00.025 95.535
30 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 2 19.900 00.546 00.079 95.156
31 36 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 2 20.031 00.677 00.131 94.533
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 2 20.070 00.716 00.039 94.350
33 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 2 20.141 00.787 00.071 94.017
34 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 2 20.150 00.796 00.009 93.975
35 53 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 2 20.292 00.938 00.142 93.318
36 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 1 20.401 01.047 00.109 92.819
37 77 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 2 20.449 01.095 00.048 92.601
38 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 2 20.477 01.123 00.028 92.474

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville II
Author Jim Utter

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
