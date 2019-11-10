NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Race report

Denny Hamlin survives three-lap dash to win at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin survives three-lap dash to win at Phoenix
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 10:54 PM

Denny Hamlin insisted his 2019 championship hopes were not done and he was right.

After dominating much of Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway at Phoenix, Denny Hamlin survived a 3-lap shootout to pick up his sixth NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

On the final restart on Lap 310 of 312, Hamlin led the way after taking only two new tires but got off to a good restart as Kyle Busch tried feverishly to hold off a wild charge from Ryan Blaney.

 

Busch finally came away with the second position and Hamlin ended up winning by .377 seconds at the checkered flag. 

The victory – the 37th of Hamlin’s career – ensures he will be one of the four drivers to compete for the 2019 series championship next weekend at Homestead, Fla., joining Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

He entered Sunday’s race fifth in the playoff standings, 20 points behind Joey Logano, and in danger of missing out on a title shot.

"I can't believe it," Hamlin said. "This race team worked so hard this whole year.  They deserve to be there. I put them in a bad hole last week. I told them today in the meeting, I said, 'I'm going to give everything I've got to make up for the mistake I made last week' - and that's all I got.  

"I've been through so many playoffs, so many things that go wrong. This year I'm waiting for the right next thing to go happen. I can't thank this team enough. I don't have words yet. I'm going to have to do a little bit more donuts. I'm not done yet, then go to Homestead."

Hamlin said his No. 11 Toyota was one of the "best cars of my career."

"I pushed for all I had. I mean, that's all I got. Once we got the big lead there, a little over 10 seconds, I just kind of sat there. I got to thinking about if the caution does come out, I want to lap as many as I can.

"That's all we had. There's still work to be done. Doesn't guarantee a championship. Gives us a chance. Live to fight another day. That's all you can ask for."

Busch ended up finishing second, Blaney third, Kyle Larson fourth and Harvick fifth. 

Rounding out the top-10 finishers were Truex, Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Logano and Brad Keselowski.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, Logano continued to lead on the restart on Lap 160 with Chase Elliott right behind him.

On Lap 163, Hamlin powered around Elliott to take the second spot as Elliott dropped to third.

Elliott appeared to cut a left-rear tire on Lap 166, spun through Turn 1 and wrecked to end any chance he had at qualifying for the Championship 4 at Homestead next weekend.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars elected to remain on the track and Logano led the way on the restart on Lap 174. He was followed by Hamlin, Blaney, Kyle Busch and Harvick.

Hamlin got around Logano in Turn 2 on Lap 177 to retake the lead as Logano dropped to second with Kyle Busch running third.

After working him for several laps, Kyle Busch finally got around Logano to take the second position on Lap 187.

Blaney took over the third position from Logano on Lap 204 as Hamlin maintained a more than 3-second lead over Kyle Busch.

With 100 laps remaining, Hamlin’s lead over Kyle Busch had expanded to more than 5 seconds. Blaney ran third, 8 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 230, Kyle Busch reported a possible vibration in his No. 18 Toyota but remained on the track.

On Lap 80, Ryan Newman became the first driver to make his final green-flag pit stop to take enough fuel to make it to the finish. Newman, however, was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to make a pass-through penalty.

With 74 laps remaining, Logano went a lap down to leader Hamlin, leaving 10 cars on the lead lap.

Once the cycle of green-flag stops was completed on Lap 251, Hamlin remained in the lead with an 8-second advantage over Kyle Busch.

With 50 laps to go, Hamlin’s advantage over Kyle Busch remained more than 7 seconds. Blaney ran third, Truex fourth and Harvick fifth.

Kyle Busch remained more than 9 seconds behind leader Hamlin with 30 laps remaining. Blaney was third, 10 seconds behind the leader. 

Hamlin lapped his teammate Jones on Lap 295, leaving just seven cars on the lead lap.

On Lap 303, John Hunter Nemechek slammed the wall in Turn 1 to bring out a caution that set up a wild finish and bunched the field.

All of the seven lead-lap cars elected to pit, with Hamlin the first off pit road after taking two new tires. On the restart on Lap 310, Hamlin was followed by Blaney (also two tires), Kyle Busch (four tires) and Truex (four tires).

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 312   143
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 312 0.377 69
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 312 1.365  
4 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 312 1.401  
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 312 1.947  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 312 2.174  
7 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 312 2.361  
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 312 2.458  
9 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 312 3.199 93
10 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 312 5.351 3
11 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 312 5.524 4
12 21 United States Paul Menard Ford 312 5.954  
13 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto Toyota 312 6.041  
14 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 312 6.495  
15 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez Ford 312 6.795  
16 37 United States Chris Buescher Chevrolet 311 1 lap  
17 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 311 1 lap  
18 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 311 1 lap  
19 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ford 311 1 lap  
20 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 311 1 lap  
21 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 311 1 lap  
22 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 310 2 laps  
23 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 310 2 laps  
24 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 309 3 laps  
25 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 308 4 laps  
26 47 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 307 5 laps  
27 36 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 307 5 laps  
28 15 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 307 5 laps  
29 53 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 306 6 laps  
30 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 306 6 laps  
31 51 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 304 8 laps  
32 52 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 304 8 laps  
33 00 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 303 9 laps  
34 27 United States Joe Nemechek Chevrolet 296 16 laps  
35 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 294 18 laps  
36 38 United States David Ragan Ford 261 51 laps  
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 226 86 laps  
38 66 United States Joey Gase Toyota 170 142 laps  
39 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 165 147 laps  

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

