Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion
For the second time in a year, Joe Gibbs Racing may be in the position of having to replace a successful longtime NASCAR Cup Series veteran driver.
It has been no secret that Denny Hamlin’s current deal with JGR expires at the conclusion of this season, but most indications had been the announcement of an extension was only waiting on the sign-off of sponsorship for the No. 11 Toyota team.
However, in an interview following winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Hamlin left open the possibility a deal may not come to fruition and that there are “a lot of different factors” involved in the negotiations.
23XI Racing complicating things?
“I intend to, for sure. It’s what I want,” Hamlin said when asked if he plans to return to JGR. “I think it’s what Joe (Gibbs, team owner) wants. I think there’s just a lot of factors out of mine and his hands.
“Again, if I didn’t own a team, I think it would be done by now. There’s just a lot of different factors that play into it as to whether we can get it done or not. All you can hope is this late in the season, everyone is putting their best foot forward to compromise and come up with the right deal that’s good for everyone.”
While having enjoyed a successful Cup career driving for JGR, Hamlin recently became a Cup team owner. He and NBA legend Michael Jordan co-own 23XI Racing, which currently fields two full-time Cup teams with drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.
In response to a request for comment on Hamlin's remarks, a JGR spokesman said the organization's stance hasn't changed and it remains "confident" Hamlin will remain there.
Not another Kyle Busch situation
Hamlin, 42, said he does not believe there are parallels to his situation and what occurred with driver Kyle Busch last year, who left to join Richard Childress Racing in the offseason.
“I think I’m happy at Joe Gibbs Racing and I think Joe is happy with me. I think the Kyle situation last year, Kyle’s ask was his ask and Joe Gibbs needed sufficient funding on the car to do it,” Hamlin said.
“From Day 1, to give you the inside baseball, Joe said (to me), ‘We can have zero sponsorship on the car. It doesn’t matter. We want you and this is what we’re going to do.’ It’s different in that sense.
“It’s easy to draw parallels. I’m saying some things Kyle said. Joe is saying some similar things but there’s just more factors in play than just us for sure.”
Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Asked if he feels good about 23XI Racing being with Toyota in 2024, Hamlin said, “We’re working on it. We certainly are happy with Toyota. They’ve been great to me and helped me get this team off the ground and I’ve won the bulk of my races with their cars. I feel like it’s a partnership that should continue.”
Busch left JGR at the end of last season to move to Richard Childress Racing after JGR was unable to secure the necessary sponsorship to retain him in the No. 18 Toyota.
The organization ended up promoting reigning Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs to the Cup series this year, driving the No. 54 Toyota. JGR also fields full-time Cup teams for drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell.
Latest news
Percat declares himself on the market
Percat declares himself on the market Percat declares himself on the market
The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles
The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles
Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion
Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.