NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 2 in
19 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover / Race report

Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex

shares
comments
Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex
By:

In one of his best seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin added another first on Saturday – his first victory at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Hamlin ran down and passed his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. with eight of 311 laps to go and held on for the win in Saturday’s first race of a doubleheader this weekend at Dover.

The victory is Hamlin’s sixth of the season – tying him with Kevin Harvick for the most this series – and 43rd of his career.

“I’ve been running down the leaders these last few weeks, but I haven’t been able to get there," Hamlin said. "We just didn’t control that restart there and we just had to battle back. We had to go back and get it. I was able to work the top line there a little bit to get the momentum. It looked like our car was just a little bit better at moving around to different lines. 

"Proud of this whole team. This Camry was fast today. It was just unbelievable how good it was. The pit crew did an amazing job. Win No. 43, this is pretty awesome.”

Asked what it means to finally win at Dover, Hamlin said, "People always ask what your least favorite track is and I say Dover just because I’m not that good. I love the track - I just haven’t been very good here. We just have unbelievable cars right now. It seems like we’re coming to the race track prepared. I’m putting the work in and we’re getting results out of it.”

 

Because of an invert, Hamlin will have to start 20th in Sunday’s race at Dover while Matt DiBenedetto will start on the pole.

Kyle Busch finished third, Harvick fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

Completing the top-10 finishers were Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all lead-lap cars decided to pit with Truex the first off pit road.

Austin Dillon was penalized for speeding on pit road during his top and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 193, Truex was followed by Kyle Busch and Hamlin.

With 100 laps remaining in the race, Truex maintain a nearly 1-second lead over Kyle Busch with Hamlin having moved back into third.

On Lap 245, Hamlin got around Kyle Busch and moved into the second spot, about 1.9 seconds behind Truex.

With 60 laps to go in the race, Harvick and Elliott became the first two cars to begin a round of green-flag pit stops to take on tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Three cars still needed to make their final stop with 50 laps remaining. Truex, the first among those who, pit was fourth.

Truex finally cycled back into the lead on Lap 281 after Austin Dillon pit. Hamlin ran second, almost 2 seconds behind, Kyle Busch third and Harvick had moved back up to fourth.

With 15 laps remaining, Hamlin was trying to cut into Truex’s lead and challenge for the top spot. Kyle Busch remained third, 5.7 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 303, Hamlin got to the inside of Truex and was able to reclaim the lead.

 

Stage 2

Hamlin held off Truex following a round of green-flag pit stops to claim the Stage 2 win, his seventh stage victory of the 2020 season – a series-best.

Bowyer was third, Kyle Busch fourth and Keselowski rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars elected to pit this time and Hamlin was the first off pit road. Kenseth was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 78, Hamlin led the way followed by Bowyer and Truex. Truex quickly moved into the second spot.

With 75 laps remaining in the second stage, Hamlin bad built up a 2.8-second lead over Truex with Bowyer in third.

On Lap 135, Harvick became the first team to make a green-flag pit stop to take on tires and fuel to make it to the end of race. Several other contenders began to follow Harvick down pit road.

With 35 laps to go in the second stage, three drivers still had to make their pit stop and Hamlin was running fourth, the first driver among those who had pit.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 162, Hamlin reclaimed the lead but with only a small advantage over Truex. William Byron ran third, but still needed to make a pit stop.

Almirola was forced to pit late in the stage a second time for a loose wheel and dropped back to 30th in the lineup.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Hamlin had expanded his lead over Truex to more than one second as Bowyer ran third, nearly 7 seconds behind the leader.

Stage 1

Hamlin, the first car to take four tires in a mid-stage pit stop, cruised to the Stage 1 victory over Austin Dillon, who didn’t change tires.

Keselowski was third, Bowyer fourth and Truex completed the top-five.

Elliott, who started on the pole, took control early until an incident on Lap 7 between Jones and Kurt Busch on the backstretch brought out the first caution of the race. Alex Bowman also collected some damage in the incident.

 

Elliott continued to lead on the restart on Lap 12.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 27 to allow teams to check for tire wear. Most lead-lap cars pit but a handful stayed out. Logano was the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire stop. Harvick had to make a second stop under caution to fix loose lug nuts.

On the restart on Lap 32, Austin Dillon led the way followed by Matt Kenseth.

With 25 laps remaining in the first stage, Austin Dillon continued to lead but Hamlin – who took four new tires on the previous caution – had moved into second and began challenging for the lead.

Hamlin finally ran down Austin Dillon and passed him on the outside on Lap 60 to move into the lead.

With five laps to go in the stage, Hamlin’s lead had expanded to more than two seconds over Austin Dillon with Keselowski third.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 311 2:30'03.028     115
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 311 2:30'04.207 1.179 1.179 88
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 311 2:30'10.005 6.977 5.798 3
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 311 2:30'11.199 8.171 1.194  
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 311 2:30'12.218 9.190 1.019 27
6 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 311 2:30'19.656 16.628 7.438  
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 311 2:30'20.266 17.238 0.610  
8 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 311 2:30'20.796 17.768 0.530  
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 311 2:30'21.844 18.816 1.048 9
10 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 311 2:30'22.474 19.446 0.630 1
11 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 311 2:30'23.851 20.823 1.377  
12 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 311 2:30'27.978 24.950 4.127  
13 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 310 2:30'07.651 1 Lap 1 Lap  
14 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 310 2:30'08.973 1 Lap 1.322  
15 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 310 2:30'21.310 1 Lap 12.337 49
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 310 2:30'27.377 1 Lap 6.067  
17 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 309 2:30'05.739 2 Laps 1 Lap  
18 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 309 2:30'08.562 2 Laps 2.823  
19 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 309 2:30'14.935 2 Laps 6.373  
20 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 309 2:30'15.749 2 Laps 0.814 17
21 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 309 2:30'15.847 2 Laps 0.098  
22 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 309 2:30'17.347 2 Laps 1.500  
23 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 309 2:30'18.848 2 Laps 1.501 1
24 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 309 2:30'23.559 2 Laps 4.711  
25 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 309 2:30'26.689 2 Laps 3.130  
26 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 308 2:30'10.696 3 Laps 1 Lap  
27 43 United States Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 308 2:30'14.674 3 Laps 3.978  
28 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 308 2:30'21.028 3 Laps 6.354 1
29 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 308 2:30'26.404 3 Laps 5.376  
30 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 306 2:30'18.405 5 Laps 2 Laps  
31 27 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 302 2:30'11.535 9 Laps 4 Laps  
32 53 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 299 2:30'03.715 12 Laps 3 Laps  
33 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 298 2:30'21.462 13 Laps 1 Lap  
34 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 298 2:30'30.223 13 Laps 8.761  
35 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 293 2:30'25.374 18 Laps 5 Laps  
36 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 286 2:22'58.073 25 Laps 7 Laps  
37 7 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 241 2:05'03.238 70 Laps 45 Laps  
41 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 166 1:28'06.868 145 Laps 75 Laps  
42 77 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 83 1:28'16.296 228 Laps 83 Laps  
43 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 6 2'28.451 305 Laps 77 Laps  

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

Previous article

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

SMT: Brian Loftin - Martinsville spotlight
NASCAR NASCAR / News

SMT: Brian Loftin - Martinsville spotlight

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Ducati to keep Bagnaia and Zarco, teams undecided
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati to keep Bagnaia and Zarco, teams undecided

Latest news

Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

NASCAR's Austin Dillon medically cleared to race at Dover
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR's Austin Dillon medically cleared to race at Dover

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
NASCAR

SMT: Brian Loftin - Martinsville spotlight

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

Latest news

Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex
NAS

Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?
NAS

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

NASCAR's Austin Dillon medically cleared to race at Dover
NAS

NASCAR's Austin Dillon medically cleared to race at Dover

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NAS

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NAS

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Latest videos

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win 01:14
NASCAR Cup

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.