NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

DJ Kennington to make Cup Series start with Spire Motorsports

shares
comments
DJ Kennington to make Cup Series start with Spire Motorsports
By:
2h ago

NASCAR Pinty’s Series competitor DJ Kennington returns to the Cup Series this weekend with Spire Motorsports at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

D.J. Kennington, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro WILRIDE Transport LTD, Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Xchange of America - Solomon Plumbing and Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Xtreme Concepts / iK9
Johnny Sauter, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado ISM Connect, D.J. Kennington, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado SobrietyNation.org, Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass
D.J. Kennington, B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Toyota Supra LORDCO Auto Parts
D.J. Kennington, B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Toyota Supra LORDCO Auto Parts

For the fourth-consecutive season, the two-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion will make a NASCAR Cup Series start and this time he’ll make his first attempt with the newly formed Spire Motorsports No. 77 team.

Go-Parts, an auto parts supplier widely known through eCommerce online sales, will sponsor the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend.

In two previous races in the Cup Series at the half-mile paperclip track, Kennington has completed 98.6 percent of the laps contested and finished in the top 30 on both occasions. The St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada native also has three Martinsville NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series starts to his credit with a best finish of 17th coming in March of 2010.

Spire Motorsports has competed all in all five Cup races in 2019. The Mooresville, N.C. team has fielded an entry for four different drivers including Jamie McMurray, Garrett Smithley, Reed Sorenson and Quin Houff.

“We’re proud to have Go-Parts join the Spire Motorsports family and greatly appreciate their support,” commented Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “D.J. Kennington is a journeyman racer with some experience at Martinsville so we know he’ll do a good job for Spire Motorsports and Go-Parts this weekend.”

What if Kyle Busch's 200 NASCAR wins is just the beginning?

What if Kyle Busch's 200 NASCAR wins is just the beginning?

Lack of a short track win "a big hole" for Martin Truex Jr.

Lack of a short track win "a big hole" for Martin Truex Jr.
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers D.J. Kennington
Teams Spire Motorsports
Author Tim Southers
