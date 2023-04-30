Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have postponed Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway to Monday.
With rain set in for the remainder of the day, NASCAR called the event early Sunday morning and the 400-mile race has been postponed until noon ET Monday. It will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.
With qualifying also rained out on Saturday, Kyle Busch’s opportunistic win last week at Talladega helped him land the pole for this week’s race as the lineup was set by NASCAR’s performance metric.
Busch claimed his second win of the season last Sunday when he was ruled ahead of Ryan Blaney when the caution came out in the final lap of overtime.
“It was nice to finally get a Cup Series speedway win for me and to have that be a part of RCR and their legacy and history at Talladega – was really cool,” Busch said.
“I know all the guys are pumped up, and the guys at the shop are excited. That’s two wins on the year so far and we are hoping for more obviously.”
With the lineup set by NASCAR’s performance metric, Busch landed the pole with Christopher Bell lining up alongside him on the front row for Sunday’s 400-lap race.
Blaney will line up third, Brad Keselowski – who was fastest in practice Saturday – will start fourth and Chris Buescher fifth.
Completing the top-10 are Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott.
Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry, in his first week substituting for the injured Alex Bowman in Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet, will start 14th.
Bowman sustained a fractured vertebra in his back in a wreck earlier this week while competing in a sprint car race. He is expected to miss three to four races.
Austin Dillon, who wrecked in practice and had to move to a backup car, will have to start Monday’s race from the rear of the field.
