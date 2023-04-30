Subscribe
Previous / Rain cancels Dover Cup qualifying, Busch on pole
NASCAR Cup / Dover News

Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have postponed Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway to Monday.

Jim Utter
By:
Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

With rain set in for the remainder of the day, NASCAR called the event early Sunday morning and the 400-mile race has been postponed until noon ET Monday. It will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

With qualifying also rained out on Saturday, Kyle Busch’s opportunistic win last week at Talladega helped him land the pole for this week’s race as the lineup was set by NASCAR’s performance metric.

Busch claimed his second win of the season last Sunday when he was ruled ahead of Ryan Blaney when the caution came out in the final lap of overtime.

“It was nice to finally get a Cup Series speedway win for me and to have that be a part of RCR and their legacy and history at Talladega – was really cool,” Busch said.  

“I know all the guys are pumped up, and the guys at the shop are excited. That’s two wins on the year so far and we are hoping for more obviously.”

With the lineup set by NASCAR’s performance metric, Busch landed the pole with Christopher Bell lining up alongside him on the front row for Sunday’s 400-lap race.

Blaney will line up third, Brad Keselowski – who was fastest in practice Saturday – will start fourth and Chris Buescher fifth.

Completing the top-10 are Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott.

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry, in his first week substituting for the injured Alex Bowman in Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet, will start 14th.

Bowman sustained a fractured vertebra in his back in a wreck earlier this week while competing in a sprint car race. He is expected to miss three to four races.

Austin Dillon, who wrecked in practice and had to move to a backup car, will have to start Monday’s race from the rear of the field.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Rain cancels Dover Cup qualifying, Busch on pole
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Byron's Dover race went "really bad" after blistering start

Byron's Dover race went "really bad" after blistering start

NASCAR Cup

Byron's Dover race went "really bad" after blistering start Byron's Dover race went "really bad" after blistering start

Chastain faces criticism from Larson, Poole after Dover incident

Chastain faces criticism from Larson, Poole after Dover incident

NASCAR Cup
Dover

Chastain faces criticism from Larson, Poole after Dover incident Chastain faces criticism from Larson, Poole after Dover incident

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

SGT Super GT
Fuji

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

F1 Formula 1

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

SUPC Supercars

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly" Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule 2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe