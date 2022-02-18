Duels at Daytona complete race results: RFK sweeps

Listen to this article

In Duel #1, The Money Team Racing's Kaz Grala beat J.J. Yeley to lock himself into the 500.

Brad Keselowski took the race lead from Ryan Blaney with a handful of laps to go and held off a trio of fellow Ford drivers to claim the checkered flag.

Duel #1 Results

Pos. Driver Team 1 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 4 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 6 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports 7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 9 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing 10 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing 11 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing 12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 13 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 14 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 15 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 16 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing 18 Kaz Grala The Money Team Racing 19 JJ Yeley MBM Motorsports 20 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 21 Noah Gragson Beard Motorsports

The second Duel ended in a last-lap crash when Joey Logano attempted to block Chris Buescher in the battle for the win and contact was made. Logano slammed the outside wall and collected Harrison Burton.

Buescher's victory meant a sweep of the Duel races for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Greg Biffle claimed the 40th and final spot in the Daytona 500 grid, eliminating MBM Motorsports' Timmy Hill from the race.

Duel #2 Results

Pos. Driver Team 1 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 2 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 3 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 9 Joey Logano Team Penske 10 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 12 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports 13 Greg Biffle NY Racing Team 14 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 15 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 17 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing 18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 19 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports 21 Jacques Villeneuve Team Hezeberg