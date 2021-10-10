Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval Next / William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II Breaking news

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

By:

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick came together once again Sunday, three weeks removed from their run-in at Bristol Motor Speedway.

At Bristol, Elliott cut down a tire after contact with Harvick while they battled it out for the race lead. He returned to the race off the lead lap and deliberately held up the No. 4 car, allowing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson to steal the race win. This sparked a fiery post-race confrontation between the two former champions.

Well, payback finally came Sunday at Charlotte. Harvick punted Elliott into the wall during the playoff elimination race at the Roval, in what appeared to be intentional contact.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver sustained significant rear-end damage and fell below the cut line due to the incident. 

 

Now forced to dig out of a hole, Elliott made it clear on the radio that he was looking for the No. 4 car on track. A timely debris caution for the rear bumper falling from Elliott's car put him in a position to finally catch up to the field and potentially save his playoffs.

With a handful of laps remaining, he found Harvick, but never got the chance to return the favor. Harvick drove deep into Turn 1 as he tried to stay out of reach of Elliott, who was just a couple car lengths back. With the tires locked up, Harvick's Ford Mustang went straight off into the tire barrier.

Harvick's race was over, and so was his postseason. 

 

“I just pushed it in there too hard and I got the tire locked up and I couldn’t stop it once I felt like I needed to go to get a couple spots back that I had lost, and I got the left-front locked up and I couldn’t get it to turn," explained Harvick after being released from the infield care center.

Harvick would not outright say the initial contact with Elliott was intentional, only that "sometimes real life teaches you good lessons.” When pushed further, he added: "You remember Bristol."

Read Also:

Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman were also knocked out of the playoffs along with Harvick.

But Elliott was able to advance, escaping elimination and securing his place in the Round of 8 with a 12th-place finish.

When asked about the feud, he wouldn't say much. However, he did have the following message for the Harvick: "As far as Kevin goes, I just want to wish them a merry offseason and a happy Christmas."

He says that his opinion of Harvick has not changed since Bristol and that he is "Just glad we're moving on. Proud of our team."

shares
comments

Related video

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Previous article

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Next article

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

1 h
2
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

56 min
5
Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Latest news
William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
NAS

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

56m
Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NAS

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

1 h
Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Video Inside
NAS

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

2 h
Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing
Video Inside
NAS

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

9 h
NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NAS

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Oct 9, 2021
Latest videos
Byron on Reddick contact: ‘I don’t get it, just lack of awareness’ 01:34
NASCAR Cup
1 h

Byron on Reddick contact: ‘I don’t get it, just lack of awareness’

Harvick: ‘Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons’ 00:34
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Harvick: ‘Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons’

Elliott: Wishing Harvick ‘a merry offseason, happy Christmas’ 01:52
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Elliott: Wishing Harvick ‘a merry offseason, happy Christmas’

Larson: ‘Man, I’m not going to get knocked out of playoffs like this’ 02:35
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Larson: ‘Man, I’m not going to get knocked out of playoffs like this’

Kyle Larson completes improbable comeback to win at Roval 01:38
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Kyle Larson completes improbable comeback to win at Roval

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut
NASCAR Cup

Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega Cup race Talladega II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega Cup race

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary
Score Score

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time
NHRA NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

Mike Ashley Englishtown Pro Mod preview
NHRA NHRA

Mike Ashley Englishtown Pro Mod preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Latest news

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.