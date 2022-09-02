Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Daniel Suarez on first trip to NASCAR playoffs: "I belong here" Next / Austin Dillon to get a new Cup Series crew chief in 2023
NASCAR Cup / Cup Series Playoffs Media Day News

Elliott hesitant to embrace favorite role in NASCAR playoffs

If there is a favorite for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, the best case statistically can probably be made for Chase Elliott. But he isn’t so sure.

Jim Utter
By:
Elliott hesitant to embrace favorite role in NASCAR playoffs
Listen to this article

Behind four wins – two more than any other driver – Elliott captured the regular season title and amassed 40 playoff points, 15 more than second-seed Joey Logano.

In a season which has seen 16 different winners in the regular season (15 of whom are in the playoffs) thanks in part to the debut of the Next Gen car, Elliott came closer than anyone else to being a dominant force throughout the season.

Yet even he had his struggles.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

He wrecked out of two races and had one three-race stretch in early summer where he didn’t finish better than 21st. He had another four-race stretch more recently where he led a combined one lap.

Still, Elliott is in a far better position entering the playoffs than he has been previously in his career, including his 2020 championship-winning season (when he started with 20 playoff points).

“There’s been too many people good at different times. Just because we have a win more than other people doesn’t mean other people aren’t capable of winning or having a really good day,” Elliott, 26, said.

“You have to respect the whole field. There are a lot of really talented drivers and a lot of really smart people working at these teams.

“I feel like we’re in a good place. I think we could be better for sure. But I think we’re in a solid spot mentally and in a position where we’ve learned some lessons that we can apply going forward.”

Read Also:

Elliott certainly welcomes the playoff point advantage entering Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and would like to see his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team replicate that feat more often.

However, he doesn’t believe that advantage necessarily guarantees anything, even in the first three-race round.

“I don’t think anybody is safe at any point in time. You have to respect this format from Week One all the way to Week 10. I don’t think there is ever a period of time where you should think anything is taken for granted,” Elliott said.

“No amount of playoff points is ever safe. Each round is so short. You could have two bad weeks back-to-back and do nothing wrong. Next thing you know, you’re in a position where you have to win the last race. That can happen to the guy who is first in points or the guy that is last. No one is safe from that.”

Still many unknowns

While the series has already made visits this season to all three tracks in the first round – Darlington, Kansas and Bristol, Tenn. – the Bristol race was on dirt in the spring.

That means the cutoff race for the first round will be a new experience for teams with the Next Gen car.

“That one is really interesting, in my opinion,” Elliott said. “I’m excited to get to Bristol. It’s an iconic event on our schedule. That fall night race is one that I always look forward to going to.

“Hopefully, (we) get it right because it will be a bit of a guess for everyone.”

shares
comments

Related video

Daniel Suarez on first trip to NASCAR playoffs: "I belong here"
Previous article

Daniel Suarez on first trip to NASCAR playoffs: "I belong here"
Next article

Austin Dillon to get a new Cup Series crew chief in 2023

Austin Dillon to get a new Cup Series crew chief in 2023
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Gragson beats Creed, Larson in Darlington Xfinity thriller Darlington II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson beats Creed, Larson in Darlington Xfinity thriller

Austin Cindric fastest in Saturday's Darlington Cup practice Darlington II
NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric fastest in Saturday's Darlington Cup practice

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Logano tops Bell in Southern 500 qualifying at Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano tops Bell in Southern 500 qualifying at Darlington

Joey Logano will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opener at Darlington Raceway (S.C.).

Austin Cindric fastest in Saturday's Darlington Cup practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric fastest in Saturday's Darlington Cup practice

Playoff drivers, led by Austin Cindric, posted three of the top-five speeds in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Daniel Suarez will kick off NASCAR playoffs with a penalty
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez will kick off NASCAR playoffs with a penalty

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez’s playoffs is already off to a difficult start.

Austin Dillon to get a new Cup Series crew chief in 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon to get a new Cup Series crew chief in 2023

Justin Alexander, who has been Austin Dillon’s crew chief in all four of his NASCAR Cup Series wins, will not return to that capacity in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.