Elliott in must-win NASCAR playoff spot after Michigan wreck
An early wreck in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway has put Chase Elliott into a must-win situation to make the 2023 playoffs.
Elliott, who missed several races earlier this season due to injury and a one-race suspension, was running seventh in Sunday’s race when he had a rear tire go down, spun and slammed into the Turn 2 wall.
The damage was so extensive to Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet that it knocked him out of the race, which left him with a 36th-place finish.
Elliott, 27, was still mathematically in contention to make the 16-driver playoffs on points coming into the weekend but needed a string of strong runs in the final four regular season races to do so.
That path became all-but eliminated with Sunday’s incident.
“I hate that happened. It’s really early in the day to have a tire blow like that, it’s really weird,” Elliott said. “Bummer, but not surprised.”
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Elliott was among the teams that elected to remain on the track during the first caution rather than pit for new tires, but he did not believe that contributed to the issue.
“Not at all,” Elliott said when asked if there was any warning. “Obviously, we stayed out (on the first caution) but I didn’t feel like I was being hard on it.
“Yeah, unfortunately not. Just add it to the list.”
Elliott said his playoff situation never changed from that he believed was the case when he returned from his injury – that he would need to win.
“I told y’all that the week I got back,” he said.
With the road course at Watkins Glen, Indy and the superspeedway of Daytona still to go, Elliott certainly has favorable tracks ahead on which he could win his first race of the year and lock himself into the playoffs.
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake" Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.