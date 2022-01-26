Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix January testing News

Elliott spins twice, Gilliland contacts wall in Next Gen test

As drivers work to find the limit with the Next Gen car at Phoenix Raceway, some have gone beyond it in the final offseason test.

The Next Gen car is certainly no walk in the park. After two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch spun on Tuesday, 2020 series champion Chase Elliott spun twice on Wednesday.

Elliott, a former winner at Phoenix, found trouble at the exit of Turn 4. Busch spun in the same area, and both drivers were able to avoid the outside wall.

However, Todd Gilliland was not so lucky. The 2022 Cup Series rookie lost traction and spun exiting Turn 2. The Front Row Motorsports driver sustained rear-damage as the car backed into the outside wall, briefly halting the test. 

