Previous / Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen Breaking news

R.C. Enerson to make NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen

By:

According to the preliminary entry list, R.C. Enerson will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in this weekend's road course race at Watkins Glen International.

R.C. Enerson to make NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen

Enerson, 24, made his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series last year. He finished 20th at Road America, but is more well-known for his open-wheel endeavors.

The Florida native is an Indy Lights winner and has four IndyCar starts, placing as high as ninth at Watkins Glen in 2016. Earlier this year, he attempted the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 with Top Gun Racing but missed the field.

He will pilot the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet as a teammate to Garrett Smithley, Josh Bilicki, and James Davison.

There are 37 cars on the entry list as NASCAR returns to action after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics.

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway

