131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races

On-track action begins on Tuesday as the NASCAR racing season returns with the official opener on the high banks at Daytona.

42 cars are on the entry list for the 64th running of the Daytona 500 with 36 chartered teams, six open teams and a total of 40 spots available.

No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Matt McCall Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing John Klausmeier Ford 15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Michael Hillman Ford 16 Daniel Hemric (i) Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Ben Beshore Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker III Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet 27* Jacques Villeneuve Team Hezeberg Josh Reaume Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Jerame Donley Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports David Elenz Chevrolet 44* Greg Biffle NY Racing Team Jay Guy Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet 50* Kaz Grala TMT Racing TBA 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford 55* JJ Yeley Motorsports Business Management George Church Toyota 62* Noah Gragson Beard Motorsports Darren Shaw Chevrolet 66* Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management Jeff Weaver Toyota 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet 78 BJ Mcleod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Travis Mack Chevrolet

*Not locked in 47 teams have entered the opening round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. 38 will make the field. No. Driver Team 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports 02 Brett Moffitt Our Motorsports 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing 4 Bayley Currey JD Motorsports 5 Matt Mills BJ McLeod Motorsports 6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS Green Light Racing 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 08 David Starr SS Green Light Racing 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports 10 Landon Cassill Kaulig Racing 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 18 Drew Dollar Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 23 Anthony Alfredo Our Motorsports 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt Sam Hunt Racing 26 Ryan Truex Sam Hunt Racing 27 Jeb Burton Our Motorsports 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing 31 Myatt Snider Jordan Anderson Racing 33 Natalie Decker Reaume Brothers Racing 34 Jesse Iwuji Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 35 Shane Lee Emerling Gase Motorsports 36 Josh Bilicki DGM Racing 38 TBA RSS Racing 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing 44 Tommy Joe Martins Alpha Prime Racing 45 Caesar Bacarella Alpha Prime Racing 47 TBA Mike Harmon Racing 48 Jade Buford Big Machine Racing 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 52 Harrison Rhodes Means Motorsports 53 Joey Gase Emerling Gase Motorsports 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 66 JJ Yeley Motorsports Business Management 68 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports 74 Tim Viens Mike Harmon Racing 77 Ronnie Bassett Jr. Bassett Racing 78 Josh Williams BJ McLeod Motorsports 90 Alex Labbe DGM Racing 91 Mason Massey DGM Racing 92 Kyle Weatherman DGM Racing 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing 99 Stefan Parsons BJ McLeod Motorsports 42 trucks are entered for the third tier of the national divisions with 36 making the Truck race later this week. No. Driver Team 1 Hailie Deegan Team DGR 02 Jesse Little Young's Motorsports 3 Jordan Anderson Jordan Anderson Racing 4 John Hunter Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports 7 Austin Hill Spire Motorsports 9 Blaine Perkins CR7 Motorsports 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing 12 Spencer Boyd Young's Motorsports 15 Tanner Gray Team DGR 16 Tyler Ankrum Hattori Racing Enterprises 17 Riley Herbst Team DGR 18 Chandler Smith Kyle Busch Motorsports 19 Derek Kraus McAnally Hilgemann Racing 20 Danny Bohn Young's Motorsports 22 Austin Wayne Self AM Racing 23 Grant Enfinger GMS Racing 24 Jack Wood GMS Racing 25 Matt DiBenedetto Rackley W.AR. 28 Bryan Dauzat FDNY Racing 30 Tate Fogleman On Point Motorsports 32 Bret Holmes Bret Holmes Racing 33 Jason White Reaume Brothers Racing 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 40 Dean Thompson Niece Motorsports 42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports 43 Thad Moffitt Reaume Brothers Racing 44 Kris Wright Niece Motorsports 45 Lawless Alan Niece Motorsports 51 Corey Heim Kyle Busch Motorsports 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 56 Timmy Hill Hill Racing 61 Chase Purdy Hattori Racing Enterprises 66 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing 75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing 91 Colby Howard McAnally Hilgemann Racing 97 Jason Kitzmiller CR7 Motorsports 98 Christian Eckes ThorSport Racing 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing 146 Matt Jaskol G2G Racing 147 Johnny Sauter G2G Racing 184 Clay Greenfield Cook Racing Technologies