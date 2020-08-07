NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021

shares
comments
Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 12:45 AM

Erik Jones’ tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series will come to an end after the 2020 season.

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Reser's Fine Foods
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Toyota Camry
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry STANLEY Security
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

On Thursday evening, JGR announced Jones would not return to its No. 20 Toyota in 2021. Jones had signed a one-year extension with JGR last season and in recent weeks had said he had been working on another extension.

“We appreciate all Erik has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over the past several years,” JGR pwner Joe Gibbs said in a statement.

“He joined us as a teenager and has accomplished so much in his time here and we remain focused on the remainder of this season and earning him a spot in the playoffs.”

Jones, 24, has made 131 starts in the Cup series – all with JGR – and has a pair of victories, winning the summer race at Daytona in 2018 and earned a win in the prestigious Southern 500 at Darlington last season.

So far in 2020, Jones began the year with a victory in the non-points Busch Clash and has five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 20 races. He is currently 18th in the series standings and sitting outside the 16-driver playoff field.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity that JGR provided me with over the last four years and I wish the team nothing but success and good fortune,” said Jones.

“JGR gave me a solid foundation from which to go out and compete at the highest level and I look forward to building on that in the years to come.”

Jones won a Truck Series championship in 2015, and finished fourth in the Xfinity Series standings and earned rookie of the year honors in 2016 in his only full-time season in that series ahead of his move to Cup.

Ed Laukes, group vice president, marketing for Toyota Motor North America issued the following statement:

“Erik has been an incredible friend to Toyota throughout the last eight years. We’ve become close not only to Erik, but to his entire family. We’ve celebrated together, we’ve cried together and we’ve supported each other through it all. Unfortunately, the time has come that we have to part ways from a competitive standpoint.

“We know Erik will continue to do great things in this sport and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. We will certainly continue to follow his career and will be there to congratulate him as he continues to succeed.”

There remain a handful of high-profile rides open for next season, including a replacement for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports and a permanent replacement in the No. 42 Chevrolet at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Read Also:

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

Previous article

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Erik Jones
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
3h

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

Latest news

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
7m

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
3h

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021
NAS

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs
NAS

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
NAS

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

Matt Kenseth gets new crew chief at Chip Ganassi Racing
NAS

Matt Kenseth gets new crew chief at Chip Ganassi Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.