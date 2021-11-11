Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Next / NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News

NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM

By:

Richard Petty Motorsports has hired a new crew chief for NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones.

NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM

RPM announced Wednesday that it has hired Dave Elenz as crew chief for Jones and the No. 43 Chevrolet team for the upcoming 2022 season.

Elenz, 40, replaces Jerry Baxter. Baxter’s future was not addressed by the organization.

Elenz serve most recently as crew chief for driver Noah Gragson in the Xfinity Series at JR Motorsports. He has never served as a fulltime crew chief in the Cup Series.

As a crew chief at JRM, Elenz won back-to-back Xfinity Series championships with William Byron in 2017 and Tyler Reddick in 2018. In 228 Xfinity Series starts, Elenz’s drivers have recorded 15 victories, 77 top-five and 149 top-10 finishes.

“In 2001, when I started in NASCAR, my goal was to contend for a NASCAR Cup Series championship-title as a crew chief,” Elenz said. “The past seven years at JR Motorsports has prepared me for the next chapter in my career.

“Working with champion-caliber drivers like William, Tyler, and Noah has not only fueled my desire to move up to the next level but has also prepared me to the fullest for that next step.”

 

A graduate of Clemson (S.C.) University, Elenz began his career at Jasper Racing in 2001. He also worked at Ginn Racing from 2003 to 2007 and at Red Bull Racing Team from 2009 to 2011. At Red Bull Racing Team, Elenz was a part of the organization’s first Cup Series victory (Michigan) in 2009 as the lead engineer.

In 2012, Elenz joined Hendrick Motorsports as an engineer. Working alongside crew chief Chad Knaus, Elenz was an engineer on Jimmie Johnson’s Cup Series championship-winning team in 2013. Elenz joined JR Motorsports as a crew chief for the 2015 season.

“I have watched Dave’s career develop, and I have always been impressed with him as a person and as a competitor,” said Philippe Lopez, RPM’s competition director. “As a race engineer, he

has won races and a championship in the NASCAR Cup Series, and as a crew chief he has won races and championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a very diverse group of drivers.”

shares
comments
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Previous article

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Next article

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car" Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi

NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.