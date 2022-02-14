Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program

Listen to this article

Busch Light on Monday announced its "Accelerate Her" program – a three-year, $10 million commitment to provide more funding, track time, media exposure and training to every 21-years old-plus women driver currently competing in NASCAR.

The program is targeted toward helping women drivers reach NASCAR's premier Cup Series.

"Busch Light has been an iconic sponsor in NASCAR for decades and we've been lucky to witness some of the greatest women drivers in history, but it can't be argued that the NASCAR Cup Series field is dominated by male drivers," said Krystyn Stowe, Senior Brand Director, Busch Family of Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

"Through our sponsorship rights and our platform, we're seizing the opportunity to make historic progress toward gender inclusivity and while the immediate program goals may start here, we hope the sentiment will carry far beyond that, encouraging the broadest level of inclusivity across all sports."

The inaugural sponsorship recipients of the "Accelerate Her" program are Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker, Amber Balcaen Reaves, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Brittney Zamora, Stephanie Moyer and Melissa Fifield.

Natalie Decker, RSS Racing, Chevrolet Camaro RED STREET RECORDS Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Additionally, a portion of the $10 million investment will also be reserved as a standing sponsorship fund for up-and-coming talent.

"I know firsthand that women drivers in NASCAR face obstacles in advancing to the highest levels of the sport," said Breidinger. "But the track doesn't know gender, the car doesn't know gender, so gender is irrelevant.

"At the end of the day, we're all drivers on the same track racing towards the same goal. I'm proud to take part in the Busch Light Accelerate Her program alongside other women drivers because it's not only an incredible new stream of direct support, but it's the first real step toward spotlighting the gender imbalance."

The program will invest directly in every 21+ woman driver and put in place a program to track their development, improve their access to the sport and celebrate their success.

"Busch Light is a leading sponsor who's paving the way for women drivers to accomplish their dreams of competing at the highest levels of our sport," said Michelle Byron, Vice President, Partnership Marketing, NASCAR.

"The Accelerate Her program will provide tremendous exposure and support as they rise through the ranks in our developmental and national series. Alongside our sponsorship partner, NASCAR is equally committed to creating an inclusive sport where the most talented drivers, regardless of gender, have the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage."

The "Accelerate Her" program will officially launch with a nationally broadcast advertisement during Sunday's broadcast of the Daytona 500 on Fox.