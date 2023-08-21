Former NASCAR Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. reveals cancer diagnosis

Baldwin, 56, is shutting down his NASCAR Whelen Modified team while undergoing treatment. Since April, he has also served as the competition director at Rick Ware Racing.

In a social media post, Baldwin said: “Today, I post news that no one ever wants to hear … I have cancer. It’s treatable, but this week of racing will be the last for a while for the Tommy Baldwin Racing team. Going to take a break & begin treatment to beat it into the ground.

“This is not a post for pity. I want to let the world know that if you don’t feel right, go get checked out by a doctor now. Don’t wait. If I can save one life by posting this, I have done my job. Never be scared to go see the doctor – it could save your life. Take the message & share it with those you love before it’s too late. I will beat this challenge like every other. The grind begins now! Thanks to everyone for the support. See you all at the track as soon as possible.”

Baldwin's Cup Series team operated from 2009 to 2020, finishing as high as third at Talladega in 2011 with driver Dave Blaney and Pocono in 2016 with driver Regan Smith. Sometimes entering multiple cars in the same race, the team started over 400 Cup races.

Baldwin also entered 50 Xfinity races between 2001 and 2014, finishing as high as third at Bristol in 2003 with driver Ted Musgrave.

NASCAR released the following statement in response to the news: “Tommy Baldwin Jr. is a fighter, and NASCAR joins him in this fight, and fully supports his decision to concentrate on his treatment. We wish him well, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tommy and his loved ones at this time.”