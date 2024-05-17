Former Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage dies, aged 65

Speedway Motorsports, for whom Gossage worked for more than 30 years, made the announcement Thursday evening on behalf of Gossage’s family.

“Today we have lost one of the world’s biggest race fans,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a statement. “From his legendary promotions to the lasting relationships he developed throughout the sports and entertainment industries, Eddie Gossage meant so much to the world of motorsports.

“On behalf of our Speedway Motorsports teammates across the country, our hearts go out to his many friends and his beloved family. We are praying for his wife, Melinda, daughter Jessica, son Dustin and daughter-in-law Lauren during this trying time as well as his grandchildren Lyra, Evelyn and Oliver. We know the children were the light of his life.”

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage with Lil Dale, a stuffed goat Photo by: Michael C. Johnson

Gossage first joined Speedway Motorsports Inc. in 1989 as vice president of public relations at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was named general manager of Texas Motor Speedway in 1995 before it officially opened and named its president nine years later. He retired following the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at the track.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Gossage’s death comes on the eve of the 40th NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

One of the first major races he ever promoted was the 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, known then as The Winston and marketed as ‘One Hot Night.’ The event, held at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS), was the first-ever NASCAR night race at a superspeedway.

Gossage, however, got more publicity than he intended.

Gossage had rigged a giant light switch to highlight the innovative new lighting system at the speedway. When Bruton Smith threw the switch, sparks flew, setting the speedway founder and owner’s hair on fire.

“His impact in our sport will be felt for many years to come,” Smith said. “We repeat one of Eddie’s favorite sayings often. ‘If we don’t make a big deal out of it, nobody else will.’

“He lived that mantra every day at work developing creative publicity stunts, pre-race shows and over-the-top entertainment.”

During Gossage’s tenure at the track, TMS hosted millions of fans at NASCAR, IndyCar and World of Outlaw races, car shows and concerts, including The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top and Willie Nelson. In 2015, TMS added the world’s largest LED high-definition television, named ‘Big Hoss.’

As passionate as he was about big events, Gossage also had a tremendous heart for children and the fundraising efforts of the TMS chapter of Speedway Children's Charities.

“Eddie Gossage was a trailblazer, promoter and innovator at a time when attracting attention was critical as Speedway Motorsports expanded NASCAR into the Lone Star State,” said TMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “Each day I come to work, I see the impact he had throughout our property.

“Eddie laid a foundation for success to build upon for generations to come and made Texas Motor Speedway a showplace of which Texans will always be proud.”