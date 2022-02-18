Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Penske, RFK Racing face potential Next Gen NASCAR penalties Next / Michael McDowell and Ford lead Friday's Daytona practice
Friday Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series practice results

The third practice session for the 64th running of the Daytona 500 has concluded.

Listen to this article

The session follows Thursday's twin 150-mile Duel races were the starting lineup was officially set for the 500. 

34 of the 40 cars in the field put down a time in practice Friday. There were no incidents, but several close calls as drivers tried to learn more about the new car in the draft.

Pos. No. Driver Manufacturer Best Speed (mph)
1 34 Michael McDowell Ford 192.678
2 38 Todd Gilliland Ford 192.361
3 15 David Ragan Ford 192.275
4 17 Chris Buescher Ford 191.665
5 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 191.661
6 51 Cody Ware Ford 191.550
7 23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 190.662
8 14 Chase Briscoe Ford 190.504
9 10 Aric Almirola Ford 190.468
10 62 Noah Gragson Chevrolet 190.432
11 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 190.388
12 41 Cole Custer Ford 190.303
13 42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 190.247
14 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 190.223
15 43 Erik Jones Chevrolet 190.223
16 77 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 190.219
17 7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet 190.174
18 99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 190.114
19 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 190.090
20 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 190.026
21 8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 190.022
22 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 189.266
23 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 189.235
24 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 189.191
25 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 188.996
26 24 William Byron Chevrolet 188.961
27 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 188.826
28 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 188.806
29 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 188.806
30 2 Austin Cindric Ford 188.584
31 50 Kaz Grala Chevrolet 184.835
32 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 182.146
33 22 Joey Logano Ford 181.745
34 45 Kurt Busch Toyota 180.752
