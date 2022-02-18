Friday Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series practice results

Listen to this article

The session follows Thursday's twin 150-mile Duel races were the starting lineup was officially set for the 500.

34 of the 40 cars in the field put down a time in practice Friday. There were no incidents, but several close calls as drivers tried to learn more about the new car in the draft.

Pos. No. Driver Manufacturer Best Speed (mph) 1 34 Michael McDowell Ford 192.678 2 38 Todd Gilliland Ford 192.361 3 15 David Ragan Ford 192.275 4 17 Chris Buescher Ford 191.665 5 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 191.661 6 51 Cody Ware Ford 191.550 7 23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 190.662 8 14 Chase Briscoe Ford 190.504 9 10 Aric Almirola Ford 190.468 10 62 Noah Gragson Chevrolet 190.432 11 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 190.388 12 41 Cole Custer Ford 190.303 13 42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 190.247 14 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 190.223 15 43 Erik Jones Chevrolet 190.223 16 77 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 190.219 17 7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet 190.174 18 99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 190.114 19 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 190.090 20 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 190.026 21 8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 190.022 22 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 189.266 23 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 189.235 24 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 189.191 25 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 188.996 26 24 William Byron Chevrolet 188.961 27 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 188.826 28 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 188.806 29 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 188.806 30 2 Austin Cindric Ford 188.584 31 50 Kaz Grala Chevrolet 184.835 32 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 182.146 33 22 Joey Logano Ford 181.745 34 45 Kurt Busch Toyota 180.752