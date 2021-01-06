Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup
By:

Front Row Motorsports will continue to field two fulltime NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2021, adding Anthony Alfredo as driver of its No. 38 Ford.

FRM announced its NASCAR plans on Wednesday, including the addition of Alfredo, who ran 19 races in the Xfinity Series last season with Richard Childress Racing.

Alfredo, 21, replaces John Hunter Nemechek who left the organization to move to Kyle Busch Motorsports. Seth Barbour will serve as his crew chief.

“This is really an unbelievable moment,” said Alfredo. “When you start out racing karts as a kid, you dream of making it to the sport’s top level. I want to thank Bob Jenkins and everyone at Front Row Motorsports for making this dream a reality.

“I know the challenges ahead, but I’m here to work hard and prove myself.”

Said team owner Bob Jenkins: “We met Anthony and spent time with him when last season ended. We wanted another young driver and someone that fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match and we look forward to this season together.”

Alfredo has a combined 32 starts in the Xfinity and Truck series with a career-best finish of third in the fall Xfinity race at Texas last season. He also owns one win in what is now the ARCA East Series.

Michael McDowell will again drive FRM’s No. 34 Ford in the Cup Series and one of the organization’s former drivers, David Ragan, will drive a third entry – the No. 36 Ford – in the season-opening Daytona 500.

FRM will again field a fulltime Truck Series entry for Todd Gilliland and this season the team will be based out of FRM’s main shop.

Front Row Motorsports has competed fulltime in NASCAR’s premier series since 2009. The 2021 season will mark FRM’s 12th with Ford Performance, the team’s manufacturing partner since expanding to a multi-car organization in 2010.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Anthony Alfredo
Teams Front Row Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

