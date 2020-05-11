Gaunt Brothers Racing adds Nick Ollila as technical director

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
27 May
-
27 May
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Gaunt Brothers Racing adds Nick Ollila as technical director

shares
comments
Gaunt Brothers Racing adds Nick Ollila as technical director
By:
May 11, 2020, 7:03 PM

Gaunt Brothers Racing have brought in veteran Nick Ollila as the team's new technical director.

Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry CommScope
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles

Gaunt Brothers Racing, which missed the 2020 Daytona 500 with driver Daniel Suarez, has brought in Nick Ollila to oversee its engineering department.

Suarez currently sits 31st in the championship standings after four races.

“Motorsports is my passion, and I’m proud to have turned it into a career,” Ollila said in a release from GBR. “I’ve spent time in a variety of racing series, but NASCAR is the one that intrigues me the most. The level of competition is unmatched, so success is very satisfying. I’ve known and worked with Marty Gaunt and many of the people at Gaunt Brothers Racing for years. They’ve got a great foundation and they’re building for the future, and I’m very happy to be a part of shaping that future.”

Marty Gaunt and Ollila have a history dating back to 1997 when the two worked at Kranefuss-Haas Racing with Gaunt serving as general manager and Ollila as its chief engineer. They again worked together a decade later at Red Bull Racing with Gaunt again taking the role of general manager and  Ollila as chief aerodynamicist.

Ollila is a veteran of the NASCAR garage and was even a part of Dale Earnhardt's 1980 championship run with Rod Osterlund Racing, working as a drivetrain specialist for the team. He also spent time as an engine builder at Team Penske on the IndyCar side, winning four championships and capturing four Indianapolis 500 victories.

Recently, he spent time in the Australian Supercars Series with Kelly Racing.

“Nick brings considerable insight into what we’re doing with our current inventory of racecars and what we’ll be doing with our NextGen car in 2022,” said Marty Gaunt, president and CEO, Gaunt Brothers Racing. “He has deep experience in all forms of motorsports, specifically in embracing technology and managing people. Nick also has a strong rapport with our partner Toyota, as many of the people he worked with when he was at Red Bull are the same people there today. He’ll be able to hit the ground running, which is good, because with two to three races a week, we’re all going to be running.” 

Next article
Hamlin ready for return to real racing "under a microscope"

Previous article

Hamlin ready for return to real racing "under a microscope"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

17 May - 20 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Opinion: Was Porsche quitting LMP1 really a blessing in disguise?

2
NASCAR

Where are they now? – Bill McAnally continues to make a difference

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Where are they now - Tommy Houston

4
NASCAR Cup

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies

5
NASCAR Cup

BUSCH: McFarland, Earnhardt have special ride

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Gaunt Brothers Racing adds Nick Ollila as technical director
NAS

Gaunt Brothers Racing adds Nick Ollila as technical director

Hamlin ready for return to real racing "under a microscope"
NAS

Hamlin ready for return to real racing "under a microscope"

Denny Hamlin wins North Wilkesboro eNASCAR finale
eSpt

Denny Hamlin wins North Wilkesboro eNASCAR finale

Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win
eSpt

Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win

NASCAR sets stage lengths for rescheduled races
NAS

NASCAR sets stage lengths for rescheduled races

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.