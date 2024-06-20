All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup

Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR with rebranded race team

In a shocking twist, the end of Stewart-Haas Racing is not the end of Gene Haas' tenure as a team owner in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1

Last month, Gene Haas and Tony Stewart released a joint statement announcing plans to dissolve Stewart-Haas Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Launched in 2009, the organization  won the Cup Series title in 2011 [Tony Stewart] and 2014 [Kevin Harvick], as well as 69 Cup races. 

In a sudden turn of events, Haas announced on Thursday his intentions to continue as a team owner in NASCAR. He will launch the Haas Factory Team in 2025, operating a two-car NASCAR Xfinity Series team and retaining a single Cup charter. Front Row Motorsports has already announced their intentions to purchase one of the other three charters once a new Charter agreement is reached between the teams and the sanctioning body.

Cole Custer, Stewart Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang and Riley Herbst, Stewart Haas Racing, Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Cole Custer, Stewart Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang and Riley Herbst, Stewart Haas Racing, Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“My commitment to motorsports hasn’t changed, just the scope of my involvement,” Haas said in a statement. “Operating a four-car Cup Series team has become too arduous but, at the same time, I still need a platform to promote Haas Automation and grow HaasTooling.com.

“Maintaining my presence in Cup allows Haas Automation to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, which is important to our customers and distributors. The Xfinity Series program provides a full weekend experience for our guests, and it delivers added depth and scale to our overall operation.”

Haas, who also owns a Formula 1 team, has been a NASCAR team owner since 2002. Joe Custer, who currently serves as the president at SHR, will continue in that role at the Haas Factory Team. The team will operate out of the existing Stewart-Haas facility in Kannapolis, North Carolina. 

There have been no announcements regarding the driver lineup. Joe Custer's son, Cole, is the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and currently competes full-time in NXS alongside team-mate Riley Herbst.

Drivers and team partners will be announced at a later date. Currently, Josh Berry [No. 4], Chase Briscoe [No. 14], Noah Gragson [No. 10], and Ryan Preece [No. 41] are without Cup rides for next season.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Next article How a North Wilkesboro test could help Logano to a NHMS win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Larson says he could have been 'more patient' to avoid Iowa crash

Larson says he could have been 'more patient' to avoid Iowa crash

NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Larson says he could have been 'more patient' to avoid Iowa crash
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Juri Vips “working on” returning to the IndyCar grid this year

Juri Vips “working on” returning to the IndyCar grid this year

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Juri Vips “working on” returning to the IndyCar grid this year
IndyCar Laguna Seca: McLaughlin leads opening practice

IndyCar Laguna Seca: McLaughlin leads opening practice

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: McLaughlin leads opening practice
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list
Cole Custer: "It would be a dream" to drive for Haas Cup team

Cole Custer: "It would be a dream" to drive for Haas Cup team

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Cole Custer: "It would be a dream" to drive for Haas Cup team

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA