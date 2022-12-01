Goodyear and NASCAR agree on new long-term contract

Listen to this article

The Akron, Ohio-based manufacturer has been involved in the sport since 1954. For the last 25 years, Goodyear has been the exclusive tire supplier for NASCAR’s top three series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

That relationship will continue in another multi-year contract extension announced Thursday morning in Nashville, Tenn. Goodyear remains the longest-running continuous partner in NASCAR history.

The extension will also include continued sponsorship of the annual Goodyear 400, part of Darlington (S.C.) Raceway’s spring race weekend and the official “Throwback Weekend” race of each season.

“From our manufacturing plants to offices around the world, racing is ingrained in our culture, and the importance of our relationship with NASCAR is reflected in the quality, performance and engineering we put into every Goodyear Eagle race tire,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president at Goodyear.

“Our performance on the race track plays an active role in the success of the sport and inspires the development of our consumer tires, fueling our commitment to take performance and innovation to the next level.”

For nearly 70 years, NASCAR has served as a proving ground for generations of Goodyear Racing tire engineers, innovating, preparing and supplying tires that meet the most grueling and demanding conditions at the track.

Goodyear Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

The unique technology that withstands and performs in race conditions also informs development and differentiates Goodyear’s consumer tires.

As NASCAR has evolved, so have Goodyear’s race tires, leading to the introduction of new tire technology like the racing slick in 1972, the radial tire in 1989, the multi-zone tread design in 2013 and most recently the 18-inch Goodyear Racing Eagle tire used on NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

“Goodyear has been a trusted partner to the NASCAR industry since 1954, playing a critical role in our shared pursuit to deliver the best racing in the world,” said Steve Phelps, president of NASCAR.

“For more than 25 years, Goodyear Eagle tires have been the only component that connects the stock car to the racetrack. Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come.”

Goodyear produces more than 100,000 tires for NASCAR’s top three series every year, and each one is hand-built by Goodyear associates in Goodyear’s global headquarters.

Goodyear Racing last signed a new five-year extension in 2017 that is set to expire at the end of this year.