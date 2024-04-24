Greg Biffle among new 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

A total of 15 nominees were announced Wednesday for the 2025 Hall class as well as five for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Biffle, the first driver to win both the Xfinity and Truck series championships and a successful Cup driver, joins the Modern Era ballot alongside legendary engine builder Randy Dorton and three-time Truck champion Jack Sprague.

“Mr. Modified” Ray Hendrick and three-time Convertible Division champion Bob Welborn join the Pioneer ballot for the first time. In addition, Larry Phillips was nominated to the Pioneer ballot after appearing on the Modern Era ballot the maximum 10 times.

Under recent guidelines, two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected as the Class of 2025. The Pioneer ballot honors those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

Dr. Dean Sickling, who invented the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier which has saved countless lives, joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time. The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel will meet in person to discuss and vote for the Class of 2025 and Landmark Award on May 21. The winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame) will comprise the final ballot tallied. The Fan Vote is currently open and will close on May 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

List of NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025 nominees and Landmark Award nominees:

Modern Era Ballot

Greg Biffle - 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion, 19-time Cup winner and 2005 series runner-up.

Neil Bonnett - won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories.

Tim Brewer - two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief.

Jeff Burton - won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s.

Randy Dorton - built engines that won nine championships across NASCAR’s national series.

Carl Edwards - winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion.

Harry Gant - winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories.

Harry Hyde - 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief.

Ricky Rudd - won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400.

Jack Sprague - three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion.

Pioneer Ballot

Ray Hendrick - won over 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman.

Banjo Matthews - built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships.

Ralph Moody - two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody.

Larry Phillips - first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion.

Bob Welborn - three-time Convertible Division champion.

Landmark Award

Alvin Hawkins - NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy - NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports.

Dr. Joseph Mattioli - founder of Pocono Raceway.

Dr. Dean Sicking - inventor of the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier.

Les Richter - long-time NASCAR executive oversaw competition, helped grow the sport on the West Coast.