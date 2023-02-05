Subscribe
Previous / Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles Next / Justin Haley: "I have to feel like I belong" in Cup Series
NASCAR Cup / Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Qualifying report

Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash

Justin Haley led the way in the Busch Light Clash qualifying session to secure a pole in one of four heat races prior to Sunday’s main event.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Haley, the 15th of 35 cars to make a qualifying attempt, topped the session with an average lap speed of 67.099 mph.

Of the 35 cars that attempted to qualify, 16 went faster than Kyle Busch, who was the fastest qualifier in 2022 (65.478 mph).

Busch ended up second-fastest Saturday (66.406 mph). Christopher Bell was third (66.328 mph) and William Byron ended up fourth (66.196 mph).

The top four qualifiers will each start on pole for one of four 25-lap heat races. The 150-lap main event begins at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, A.J. Allmendinger, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ty Gibbs, who had a fire erupt in the cockpit of his No. 54 Toyota in practice, was not allowed to qualify for making unapproved adjustments during the course of repairing the car.

Gibbs will have to race his way into the 27-car field on Sunday through the heat races.

Ryan Blaney’s speed was disallowed after he missed Turn 4 on his first lap, backed up and tried to re-run the lap.

Heat 1 Lineup Heat 2 Lineup Heat 3 Lineup Heat 4 Lineup
1. Justin Haley

1. Kyle Busch

 1. Christopher Bell 1. William Byron
2. Aric Almirola 2. Austin Dillon 2. Denny Hamlin 2. AJ Allmendinger
3. Alex Bowman 3. Kyle Larson 3. Daniel Suarez 3. Ross Chastain
4. Harrison Burton 4. Kevin Harvick 4. Chase Briscoe 4. Bubba Wallace
5. Joey Logano 5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 5. Tyler Reddick 5. Erik Jones
6. Noah Gragson 6. Martin Truex Jr. 6. Brad Keselowski 6. Ryan Preece
7. Michael McDowell 7. Austin Cindric 7. Todd Gilliland 7. Corey LaJoie
8. Chris Buescher 8. Chase Elliott 8. JJ Yeley 8. Cody Ware
9. Ty Dillon 9. BJ McLeod 9. Ryan Blaney 9. Ty Gibbs
Read Also:
shares
comments

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles

Justin Haley: "I have to feel like I belong" in Cup Series
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"

Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

Busch calls out Clash 'disrespect' Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"

Truex wins chaotic Clash at the L.A. Coliseum

Truex wins chaotic Clash at the L.A. Coliseum

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

Truex wins Clash at L.A. Coliseum Truex wins chaotic Clash at the L.A. Coliseum

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two-car WEC LMP2 attack

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two-car WEC LMP2 attack

WEC

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two-car WEC LMP2 attack Alpine announces full driver line-up for two-car WEC LMP2 attack

Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Formula 1

Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Ranking the best GT500 line-ups for the 2023 SUPER GT season

Ranking the best GT500 line-ups for the 2023 SUPER GT season

SGT Super GT

Ranking the best GT500 line-ups for the 2023 SUPER GT season Ranking the best GT500 line-ups for the 2023 SUPER GT season

Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"

Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody" Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.