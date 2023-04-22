Hamlin beats Almirola to NASCAR Cup pole at Talladega
Denny Hamlin held off a tough challenge from Fords on Saturday to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season.
Hamlin, one of the last cars to go out in the final round of qualifying, posted an average lap speed of 180.751 mph - the fastest lap of the day – and held on to win the pole for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.
The pole is the first of the 2023 season for Hamlin, 37th of his career and – remarkably – the first in his career on a superspeedway.
"That's the first one for sure, I was well aware," Hamlin said of winning his first pole on a superspeedway track. "Last year was a great opportunity because all the Toyotas qualified really well on the superspeedways. That was kind of the nature of the (car) bodies that we submitted to NASCAR. So, we knew we'd be fast on these types of race tracks.
"When we re-submitted this year, I think we got more of a balance, and we knew it would slow us up some on these types of tracks. Toyota and those guys continue to make advancements and we get a little faster."
Asked about the advantages, if any, of starting on the pole at a place like Talladega, Hamlin said: "I would say that qualifying on the pole means my car is very capable of being fast leading. I haven't been fast in the Next Gen era while leading superspeedways. So, that gives me the confidence that we should be able to lead the pack and make it harder for them to pass us."
Ford driver Aric Almirola will line up second (180.642 mph) and Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Ty Gibbs, was third (180.594 mph).
Ford drivers Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.
Completing the top-10 lineup are Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson (the lone Chevrolet in the top-10) and Chris Buescher.
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|2
|52.979
|180.751
|2
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|2
|53.011
|0.032
|0.032
|180.642
|3
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|2
|53.025
|0.046
|0.014
|180.594
|4
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|2
|53.085
|0.106
|0.060
|180.390
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|2
|53.124
|0.145
|0.039
|180.258
|6
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|2
|53.245
|0.266
|0.121
|179.848
|7
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|2
|53.281
|0.302
|0.036
|179.726
|8
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|2
|53.299
|0.320
|0.018
|179.666
|9
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.302
|0.323
|0.003
|179.656
|10
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|2
|53.303
|0.324
|0.001
|179.652
Round 1
Fords and Toyotas dominated the first round of qualifying with Ford driver Briscoe with the fastest average speed (179.730 mph).
Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Gibbs (179.689 mph) and Hamlin (179.635 mph) ended up second and third respectively.
Almirola was fourth and Truex fifth.
Also advancing to the final round were Blaney, Logano, Bell, Buescher and Larson, driving the only Chevrolet in the top-10.
Among those who failed to advance to the final round were Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and three Hendrick Motorsports cars – William Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.
Austin Cindric qualified 15th but will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments to his No. 2 Penske Ford.
|11
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|2
|53.455
|0.175
|0.015
|179.141
|12
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|2
|53.470
|0.190
|0.015
|179.091
|13
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|2
|53.496
|0.216
|0.026
|179.004
|14
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.497
|0.217
|0.001
|179.001
|15
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|2
|53.499
|0.219
|0.002
|178.994
|16
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|2
|53.509
|0.229
|0.010
|178.961
|17
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.548
|0.268
|0.039
|178.830
|18
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.559
|0.279
|0.011
|178.793
|19
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.568
|0.288
|0.009
|178.763
|20
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|2
|53.611
|0.331
|0.043
|178.620
|21
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|2
|53.629
|0.349
|0.018
|178.560
|22
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.651
|0.371
|0.022
|178.487
|23
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.671
|0.391
|0.020
|178.420
|24
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.693
|0.413
|0.022
|178.347
|25
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|2
|53.695
|0.415
|0.002
|178.341
|26
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.745
|0.465
|0.050
|178.175
|27
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.750
|0.470
|0.005
|178.158
|28
|36
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|2
|53.849
|0.569
|0.099
|177.831
|29
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.874
|0.594
|0.025
|177.748
|30
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.902
|0.622
|0.028
|177.656
|31
|62
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|2
|53.973
|0.693
|0.071
|177.422
|32
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|2
|54.033
|0.753
|0.060
|177.225
|33
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|2
|54.039
|0.759
|0.006
|177.205
|34
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|2
|54.059
|0.779
|0.020
|177.140
|35
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|2
|54.063
|0.783
|0.004
|177.127
|36
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|2
|54.106
|0.826
|0.043
|176.986
|37
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|2
|54.297
|1.017
|0.191
|176.363
|38
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|2
|54.424
|1.144
|0.127
|175.952
Kevin Harvick could hit multiple career milestones at Talladega
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
Latest news
Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident
Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident
WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought
WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought
Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”
Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation” Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”
BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller
BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.