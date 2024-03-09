Denny Hamlin beats Ty Gibbs to Phoenix Cup pole in all-JGR front row
Denny Hamlin called Phoenix Raceway “by far his weakest oval” on Friday but on Saturday he was fastest when it counted most.
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Brakes Plus Toyota Camry
John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Hamlin ended up fastest in Round 1 of Saturday’s qualifying and repeated the effort in the final round, earning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race with an average lap speed of 132.655 mph.
Hamlin, who was second fastest in Friday’s practice, will be joined on the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs (132.227 mph).
The Toyota front row ended a streak of Fords winning the pole in the first three races of the 2024 season.
“It feels great. I’ve really been trying to get better at this place,” said Hamlin, who earned his 41st career pole. “Since 2019, really since the Next Gen era, we just haven’t been as strong at this race track as we want to.
“If we want to make a run at the championship and you have to win it through Phoenix then you have to get better at Phoenix. So, really hard at trying to get better at Phoenix – the whole team is.
“It’s a great start. Pretty happy about it.’
Chase Elliott in a Chevrolet ended up third (132.144 mph), while Erik Jones was fourth and Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar.
The top 10 featured a competitive mix of four Toyotas, three Chevrolets and three Fords.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
27.138
|132.655
|2
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.088
27.226
|0.088
|132.227
|3
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.105
27.243
|0.017
|132.144
|4
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.111
27.249
|0.006
|132.115
|5
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.131
27.269
|0.020
|132.018
|6
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.132
27.270
|0.001
|132.013
|7
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+0.194
27.332
|0.062
|131.714
|8
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.225
27.363
|0.031
|131.565
|9
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
+0.302
27.440
|0.077
|131.195
|10
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.359
27.497
|0.057
|130.923
Round 1 / Group B
McDowell continued his strong start to the season in qualifying by leading the way in Group B with an average speed of 132.885 mph.
Reddick was second fastest (132.861 mph) while Briscoe ended up third (132.680 mph). Also advancing to the final round were Gibbs and Gragson.
Among those who failed to advance to Round 2 were last week’s race winner, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez. Those who failed to advance from this group will lineup on the inside for the start on Sunday, starting with Truex in 11th on the grid.
|6
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.114
27.205
|0.029
|132.329
|7
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.115
27.206
|0.001
|132.324
|8
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.139
27.230
|0.024
|132.207
|9
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.152
27.243
|0.013
|132.144
|10
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.187
27.278
|0.035
|131.974
|11
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.199
27.290
|0.012
|131.916
|12
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.218
27.309
|0.019
|131.825
|13
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.220
27.311
|0.002
|131.815
|14
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.299
27.390
|0.079
|131.435
|15
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.307
27.398
|0.008
|131.396
|16
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.331
27.422
|0.024
|131.281
|17
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.388
27.479
|0.057
|131.009
|18
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.786
27.877
|0.398
|129.139
Round 1 / Group A
Hamlin picked up where he left off in Friday’s practice and led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 133.225 mph.
Byron was second quick (132.812 mph) while Jones was third (132.763 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Hocevar and Elliott.
Among those who failed to advance were Ross Chastain, reigning series champion Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace.
Josh Berry spun and tagged the wall during his qualifying attempt but the damage to his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford did not appear to be serious or require a backup car.
Those who failed to advance from this group will lineup on the outside for the start on Sunday, starting with Chastain in 12th on the grid.
|6
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.139
27.161
|0.024
|132.543
|7
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.167
27.189
|0.028
|132.406
|8
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.180
27.202
|0.013
|132.343
|9
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.181
27.203
|0.001
|132.338
|10
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.255
27.277
|0.074
|131.979
|11
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.281
27.303
|0.026
|131.854
|12
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.319
27.341
|0.038
|131.670
|13
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.366
27.388
|0.047
|131.444
|14
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.378
27.400
|0.012
|131.387
|15
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.433
27.455
|0.055
|131.124
|16
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+0.560
27.582
|0.127
|130.520
|17
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.600
27.622
|0.040
|130.331
|18
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+11.402
38.424
|10.802
|93.691
