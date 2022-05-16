Tickets Subscribe
Kyle Larson credits 'war machine' in battle for Kansas win
NASCAR Cup / Kansas Interview

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat

For Denny Hamlin the NASCAR Cup Series team owner, much of the enjoyment of Kurt Busch’s Kansas victory Sunday was being there.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Hamlin was in the race last fall when Bubba Wallace gave 23XI Racing its first series win in a rain-shortened race at Talladega but the race was eventually called while the race was stopped.

Sunday, however, Hamlin was in position as a driver contending for the win himself as watched Busch deftly pass his younger brother, Kyle, and then Kyle Larson in the final laps to secure his first win as 23XI Racing’s newest driver.

Hamlin’s race in his No. 11 Toyota was a frustrating one as he had to start from the rear of the field and virtually every time he marched to the front, he would be sent to the back, beset by pit road miscues.

With Hamlin running fourth late in the race, he enjoyed an unusual eyewitness experience as a winning car owner. Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Read Also:

“One of the funnest things is having a front row seat to those final 25 laps. I mean, it was right there in front of me,” he said. “I’m pushing, because honestly I really wanted a one-two finish like really bad, but my car just wasn’t where it was early in the day and the track rubbered up, and we just weren’t as good.

“That was the funnest part – seeing it and seeing it live. Yes, I’m watching it, and I’m just, you, know, ‘Go, go.’ It’s such a weird feeling. But I looked at my lap times and I was doing my job.

“I wasn’t letting up at all and getting the most out of the car I could, but you just can’t help but be emotional about it. Certainly there’s been no win that I’ve had that has equaled the emotions of this one for sure.”

In less than two seasons since building a new Cup team from the ground up, Hamlin has now seen both teams earn victories, providing valuable evidence he and Jordan’s vision for the organization is the right one.

Sunday’s result showed a side of Hamlin many don’t see publicly, clearly illustrating his emotional investment as a team owner is at least as big as his financial one.

It was certainly a poignant statement when a driver who’s been a consistent championship contender in his career, amassed 47 wins – including three Daytona 500 victories – says watching a win as a car owner left him the “most excited” he’s been for any win, including one of his own.

“I’ve obviously been excited for the Daytona 500, but I just don’t know why this one just feels bigger to me. I think a lot of it is because I watched it live,” Hamlin said. “I think had I been on the other side of the track and just kind of looked at the pylon it would be one thing.

“But I had a front row seat to it. I don’t know. I’ve kind of got a very tough RBF, yeah, and I don’t show my emotion a lot.”

