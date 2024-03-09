All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Phoenix
Interview

Denny Hamlin sees progress coming at his "by far weakest oval"

Denny Hamlin, for one, was glad to be near the top of Friday’s NASCAR Cup practice speed chart and buoyed even more by seeing other Toyotas around him.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry

Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

During much of last season, Toyotas struggled on shorter tracks, with Hamlin scoring the manufacturer’s only victory on an asphalt track a mile in length or less (fall Bristol).

The group, and Hamlin in particular, have had issues finding speed at Phoenix Raceway, which is especially important considering it’s the site of the annual series championship race.

That’s why Hamlin – and Toyota’s – performance Friday was so uplifting.

Hamlin ended up second-fastest in average speed with Tyler Reddick and John Hunter Nemechek joining him in the top five. Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, three Toyota drivers led the way – Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell and Nemechek.

Making gains

Asked if he was pleased with his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team’s performance on Friday, Hamlin said, “Certainly. I think that we’re not our typical 3/10ths (of a second) off in practice here that we usually are.

“We made, you know, a big set of changes though for my car in the past. So, over the last couple of years, we’re just trying something different to try to get better at this track. Obviously, it’s been the No. 11 car’s by far weakest oval.

“So, trying to get better at it. And I think we’re staking a step in the right direction.”

Hamlin said seeing his fellow Toyota drivers also showing speed is more illustrative of progress than simply trying to evaluate set-up changes his team made to the car.

“To see other Toyotas up towards the front, it’s good. It’s not going to be in in how the car feels aerodynamically, because we’re not that good to be able to tell that,” he said.

“It’s just a matter whether it shows up on the speed chart. I don’t know about the other guys for sure, but I know that we have to do something different than what we’ve done in the past and certainly we’re trying that now.”

New rules package

Friday’s practice was also the first track time most teams have had with this year’s new aero rules for all road courses and most oval tracks measuring 1.058-mile or less in distance.

Cup cars are utilizing a simplified diffuser as well as the 2023 short track/road course splitter stuffers, removal of engine panel strakes, a 3-inch spoiler and simplified diffuser strakes.

While there were not many instances of cars running in a lot of traffic in the 50-minute practice – certainly nothing like race conditions – Hamlin said it was possible to tell a small difference with the new package.

“I would say that it was probably a little bit better in traffic, very small from what I could tell, nothing earth-shattering,” he said.

“If they’re equal cars, obviously it’s going to be tough to get around anyone, but I think it seems like package-wise, maybe just a slight bit of change better.”

Asked how drivers or fans could judge the effects from Sunday’s race, Hamlin said, “Well, I think I can safely say it’s not going to be worse than what we had. What we had was really, really bad for sure.

“This is a 10-percent fix. Like back in the old hay days where aerodynamics didn’t matter which is 0, and what we had was 100, you know this is like a 90. So, it’s going to be a very, very small change.

“But anything that can allow us to run closer to each other, to cross each other’s wake without the air-blocking that we’ve seen over the last few weeks, I think that will be a good thing.”

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 55

27.446

   131.167
2 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 54

+0.018

27.464

 0.018 131.081
3 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 53

+0.021

27.467

 0.003 131.066
4 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 48

+0.038

27.484

 0.017 130.985
5 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 48

+0.040

27.486

 0.002 130.976
6 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 42

+0.082

27.528

 0.042 130.776
7 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 48

+0.088

27.534

 0.006 130.747
8 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 63

+0.176

27.622

 0.088 130.331
9 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 64

+0.199

27.645

 0.023 130.222
10
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 48

+0.204

27.650

 0.005 130.199
11 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 49

+0.221

27.667

 0.017 130.119
12 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 54

+0.222

27.668

 0.001 130.114
13 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 54

+0.250

27.696

 0.028 129.983
14 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 46

+0.258

27.704

 0.008 129.945
15 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 58

+0.265

27.711

 0.007 129.912
16 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 44

+0.269

27.715

 0.004 129.894
17
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 36

+0.272

27.718

 0.003 129.880
18 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 47

+0.284

27.730

 0.012 129.823
19 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 42

+0.291

27.737

 0.007 129.791
20 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 58

+0.326

27.772

 0.035 129.627
21 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 54

+0.327

27.773

 0.001 129.622
22 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 59

+0.345

27.791

 0.018 129.538
23 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 60

+0.347

27.793

 0.002 129.529
24 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 42

+0.361

27.807

 0.014 129.464
25 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 59

+0.365

27.811

 0.004 129.445
26 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 45

+0.414

27.860

 0.049 129.218
27 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 46

+0.420

27.866

 0.006 129.190
28 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 55

+0.448

27.894

 0.028 129.060
29 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 43

+0.455

27.901

 0.007 129.028
30 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 51

+0.477

27.923

 0.022 128.926
31 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 39

+0.505

27.951

 0.028 128.797
32 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 28

+0.529

27.975

 0.024 128.686
33 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 41

+0.569

28.015

 0.040 128.503
34 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 41

+0.614

28.060

 0.045 128.297
35
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 33

+0.616

28.062

 0.002 128.287
36 D. KrausKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 51

+0.691

28.137

 0.075 127.945
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
William Sawalich wins rain-shortened ARCA race at Phoenix

William Sawalich wins rain-shortened ARCA race at Phoenix

ARCA
William Sawalich wins rain-shortened ARCA race at Phoenix William Sawalich wins rain-shortened ARCA race at Phoenix
Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

F2 FIA F2
Jeddah
F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery" Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"
Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA