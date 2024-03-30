All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Richmond
Interview

Hamlin: "We all kind of know where we are at" after six races

Almost a quarter of the way into the 2024 NASCAR Cup regular season, Denny Hamlin believes most teams have a very good idea where they stand in relation to their competition.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

For Hamlin and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team, that means focusing now on getting the most at tracks on which they are typically strong and executing well in races in which they have winning speed.

Sunday night’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway – the Virginia native’s home track – is a prime opportunity. He has four wins and 18 top fives in 34 career starts at the ¾-mile track with his most recent victory coming in this race two years ago.

“This is a track always where we are starting to get into the swing of the tracks where we are going to be contenders every week. This kind of kicks off that part of the schedule,” Hamlin said Saturday.

“I think we all kind of know where we are at now. We are six races in. We know what our strengths are. We know what our weaknesses are, and now we just have to capitalize when we go to tracks like this that we are always contenders.

“It is going to be an execution game. It is not going to be a speed game. We will have that. It is making sure we execute.”

Hamlin has definitely shown the ability to compete regularly for wins. His win at Bristol locked him into the playoffs already, he is fourth in the series standings and has led the most laps in the series (275).

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

“With the pit crew I have this year, they’ve been on it. I feel like our speed has been as good as it’s ever been,” he said.

“We are running inside the top-five more than we ever have, even though we have not finished there quite yet. I feel pretty good about it.”

Hamlin will line up 11th in Sunday night’s race after just missing the cut to make the final round of Saturday’s qualifying.

That’s not a bad sign – two of his four Richmond wins have come starting 13th or worse.

“I’m excited for this race. All week I’ve been excited to get here and kind of see where we stack up,” he said. “Certainly, with the history we have here over the last three or four races here at Richmond, being in contention, I feel pretty strongly about it.

“I would say that this is one that historically that I’ve always been good at, JGR has always been really good at, and then with the momentum it seems like our cars have, and our manufacturer – hopefully, we can tack on that little extra speed that we’ve shown here lately.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Larson beats Elliott to Richmond Cup pole for all-Hendrick front row

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car

Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car

NASCAR XFINITY
Richmond
Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car
Chandler Smith wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond in JGR 1-2-3

Chandler Smith wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond in JGR 1-2-3

NASCAR XFINITY
Richmond
Chandler Smith wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond in JGR 1-2-3
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history
Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car

Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Richmond
Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car
Norris: F1 will have to "wait for 2026" for big shake-up

Norris: F1 will have to "wait for 2026" for big shake-up

F1 Formula 1
Norris: F1 will have to "wait for 2026" for big shake-up

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA