Previous / NASCAR just tried dirt racing, so what about ice?
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

By:

Harrison Burton will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway, piloting the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry.

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

DEX Imaging will serve as the primary sponsor on the car.

“We’re proud to represent such an innovative brand in DEX Imaging and equally proud to have Harrison make his first NASCAR Cup Series start with us,” said Marty Gaunt, President, Gaunt Brothers Racing. “As a Toyota team, we’ve seen firsthand how well Harrison has developed. He’s been racing and winning in Toyotas for years, and yet he’s still only 20 years old. He has a very bright future ahead of him and we aim to make his Cup Series debut a successful one.”

Burton, 20, currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won four races in his rookie NXS campaign last year, placing eighth in the championship standings.

He is the son of Jeff Burton, who has 21 victories at the Cup level.

 

“I’m incredibly grateful to DEX Imaging and Toyota for providing this opportunity with Gaunt Brothers Racing,” Burton said in a release from the team. “From the moment I started racing, the Cup Series was always the goal. In everything I’ve done, I’ve been working toward this moment. I saw how hard my dad worked to get to Cup and how hard he worked to compete and win races. He instilled that same work ethic in me and I’m just really proud and honored to have the chance to do what he did and compete with the best of the best.”

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Event Talladega
Drivers Harrison Burton
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

