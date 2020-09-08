NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Darlington III / Analysis

Harvick issues warning to the NASCAR playoff field with win

shares
comments
Harvick issues warning to the NASCAR playoff field with win
By:

Kevin Harvick didn’t have the best car at Darlington and he still kicked off the NASCAR playoffs with a victory.

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Start
Cup Series Trophy
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang awarded the regular season trophy
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Head for the Mountains

That’s a scary thought for Harvick’s fellow competitors for the 2020 Cup Series championship.

In nearly every one of Harvick’s seven wins in the regular season, he and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team ran up front a good deal of the race and many times simply overpowered its competition.

Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway was different, however.

It became clear in the early-going Harvick’s No. 4 Ford didn’t have the race-winning speed to match Martin Truex Jr. or Chase Elliott.

Harvick did have a backup plan – a change-up in pit strategy initiated by crew chief Rodney Childers that put Harvick up front and in position to capitalize when Truex and Elliott took each other out racing for the lead late in the race.

Harvick inherited the lead with 12 of 367 laps remaining and held off a spirited charge from Austin Dillon to secure the win and lock himself into the Round of 12.

“It was a battle. It wasn’t necessarily pretty,” Harvick said. “But everybody on our team did a great job keeping us in the race. Rodney had great strategy. Our car was extremely loose all night, and we were able to manage to get it better but never really got it going as good as we’d like to.

“But they battled, and we kept ourselves in the right spot. The leaders got tangled up and we were in position to capitalize on that.”

The victory in a race Harvick wasn’t likely to win provided a litany of extra benefits.

He picked up five more playoff points he wasn’t expecting; two of his top competitors for the title were denied the chance at those points; and he now has a “free pass” the next two races to throw caution to the wind in the effort to collect even more playoff points without worrying about advancing to the next round.

“We knew we had done a great job in the regular season and had built a buffer. Just like you saw Rodney call this race, I think there were several moments where we could have been a lap down and he called this race to win,” Harvick said.

“I think he knows the importance of winning races. He also knows the importance of that cushion that’s sitting there. But the best way up is to have that cushion get bigger, and we were able to do that.

“That’s just the great spot that we’re in that we can continue to be aggressive and make aggressive calls and do aggressive things to try to win.”

Ahead of the pack

Entering the playoffs, Harvick and Denny Hamlin – and in some ways Brad Keselowski – had already separated themselves from the rest of the 16-driver field by virtue of their performance.

In the opening playoff race, Hamlin took himself out of contention for a win with an on-track mistake (missing the entrance to pit road on a green-flag stop) and Truex and Elliott took each other out racing for the win.

Harvick was already a favorite to be one of the final four competing for the title at Phoenix in November but nobody could have envisioned his competition assisting in clearing his path through the playoffs.

Why is that a scary thought for his fellow competitors?

Because the Kevin Harvick that won seven races in the regular season and dominated many of them in doing so hasn’t even shown up yet.

Related video

'Overlooked' playoff driver Austin Dillon stars in Southern 500

Previous article

'Overlooked' playoff driver Austin Dillon stars in Southern 500
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington III
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"

Daniel McMillin dies in auto accident
Sprint Sprint / News

Daniel McMillin dies in auto accident

Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races

Latest news

Harvick issues warning to the NASCAR playoff field with win
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Harvick issues warning to the NASCAR playoff field with win

'Overlooked' playoff driver Austin Dillon stars in Southern 500
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

'Overlooked' playoff driver Austin Dillon stars in Southern 500

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

2h
2
Formula 1

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

3
Formula 1

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

5
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Latest news

Harvick issues warning to the NASCAR playoff field with win
NAS

Harvick issues warning to the NASCAR playoff field with win

'Overlooked' playoff driver Austin Dillon stars in Southern 500
NAS

'Overlooked' playoff driver Austin Dillon stars in Southern 500

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"
NAS

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide
NAS

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington
NAS

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

Latest videos

Recap: Harvick capitalizes on leaders’ trouble, wins Southern 500 01:27
NASCAR Cup

Recap: Harvick capitalizes on leaders’ trouble, wins Southern 500

Austin Dillon confident after solid Darlington finish 01:44
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon confident after solid Darlington finish

Elliott on Truex: ‘He kinda cleared himself’ 01:03
NASCAR Cup

Elliott on Truex: ‘He kinda cleared himself’

Truex Jr.: Contact with Chase Elliott ‘unfortunate’ 01:37
NASCAR Cup

Truex Jr.: Contact with Chase Elliott ‘unfortunate’

Truex Jr. clips Elliott’s nose, both get into fence at Darlington 02:15
NASCAR Cup

Truex Jr. clips Elliott’s nose, both get into fence at Darlington

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.