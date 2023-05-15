Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish
Kevin Harvick was one of the few lucky ones in the closing laps at Darlington (SC.) Raceway on Sunday.
Harvick struggled for track position throughout the race, and got caught up in a restart melee late in the event.
However, the Lap 281 wreck wasn't the end of his day. He kept the car pointed straight and NASCAR allowed him to restart inside the top-five. After the race leaders collided on the following restart, he suddenly found himself on the front row in his damaged No. 4 machine.
"We got toward the end and missed all the wrecks," said Harvick post-race. "Well, we came out the other side of the wrecks. We were in the wrecks, but just didn’t have any damage to the wheels and tires, just structural damage."
Although he couldn't mount a challenge against William Byron for the win, he managed to bring his damaged car home in the runner-up position. It was Harvick's best result of the 2023 season.
"We had a good car all day," added Harvick. "We just could never get up toward the front. Our Sunny Delight Ford Mustang struggled in traffic today, but we were really good at the second half of the run and just struggled at the beginning of the run. We had good track position and then had a bad pit stop under green, but had everything work out at the end. I didn’t have anything for WIlliam. The front is tore up pretty good, but they did a great job and just kind of kept ourselves in the game and you never know what’s gonna happen.”
