Subscribe
NASCAR Cup
News

Harvick's No. 29 throwback is Lionel's top-selling diecast of 2023

The fans have shown their appreciation for Kevin Harvick with the now retired NASCAR Cup Series driver topping the list of Lionel Racing's top-selling diecast for 2023.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Busch Light Ford Mustang

Last year, a raced version of Ross Chastain's wall-ride car was the top-selling diecast for Lionel. 

After Harvick announced his plans to retire from NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the year, there were many tributes to the veteran driver, but one in particular stood out.

In NASCAR's long-awaited return to the resurrected North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 2023 edition of the All-Star Race, Harvick drove the No. 29 car for one final time. It was the number he utilized for the majority of his Cup career, from his debut in 2001 until his final season at Richard Childress Racing in 2013. He then joined Stewart-Haas Racing, where he remained for the rest of his career.

At North Wilkesboro, he ran the same white and red scheme made famous in his first-career victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway over 20 years ago. The race came less than a month after the death of Dale Earnhardt in February, 2001. Harvick, who was tasked with driving the car Earnhardt left behind, beat Jeff Gordon in a thrilling photo finish. It was just his third start at the Cup level and an incredibly emotional day for everyone in NASCAR. Despite going on to win 60 races during his illustrious career, that win remains the most memorable of them all.

Kevin Harvick

Photo by: Thomas Chemris

Kevin Harvick

In a video posted by Lionel, Harvick thanked the fans for their support. "Hey everybody. Just wanted to say thank you for making the No. 29 North Wilkesboro throwback diecast the No. 1 selling diecast for Lionel for the year. So thank you to everyone for adding that to your collection. That car meant a lot to me, and it means even more that the fans cared about it so much, so thank you."

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion will transition to the role of commentator next year, joining the FOX Sports broadcast booth.

The entire top-ten:

1. Kevin Harvick #29 Busch Light Ford Mustang

2. Erik Jones #43 Guns N' Roses Chevrolet Camaro

3. Kyle Busch #8 Lucas Oil Auto Club win Chevrolet Camaro

4. Ryan Blaney #12 Dutch Boy Champion/Menards Ford Mustang

5. Dale Earnhardt #3 Goodyear Plus 1998 Daytona 500 win 25th anniversary Chevrolet Monte Carlo

6. NASCAR 75th anniversary Chevrolet Camaro 

7. Shane van Gisbergen #91 Enhance Health Chicago Street Course race-win Chevrolet Camaro

8. Chase Elliott #9 NAPA Chevrolet Camaro

9. Dale Earnhardt Jr. #3 Bass Pro Shops Late Model Chevrolet

10. Kevin Harvick #4 Budweiser Ford Mustang

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season

Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season

NASCAR XFINITY

Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season

A Christmas wish list for NASCAR 2024

A Christmas wish list for NASCAR 2024

NASCAR Cup

A Christmas wish list for NASCAR 2024 A Christmas wish list for NASCAR 2024

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks

Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks

F1 Formula 1

Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks

Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports

Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports

NAS NASCAR Cup

Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

F1 Formula 1

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe