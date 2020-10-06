NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
4 days
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
11 days
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
18 days
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
23 days
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
30 days
Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021

By:

Hendrick Motorsports ended going in-house to find its replacement for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

On Tuesday, HMS announced Alex Bowman, who currently drives Hendrick’s No. 88 Chevrolet in the Cup Series, will move to the No. 48 beginning with the 2021 season.

Bowman will take over Johnson’s ride and pick up his sponsor, Ally Financial. Johnson is retiring from fulltime NASCAR competition at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Bowman’s current crew chief, Greg Ives, will move to the No. 48 next season along with Bowman.

HMS said a driver for the No. 88 team in 2021 will be named at a later date.

 

“We have tremendous faith in this team,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed. Today he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead.

“Greg has won championships and races, and he brings the No. 48 pedigree that’s invaluable. When you add in the amazing enthusiasm and support from Ally, it’s quite a combination. Their partnership makes it all possible, and we look forward to celebrating many successes together in the future.”

Filling Johnson's shoes

Bowman, 27, is enjoying his best season in the Cup series so far. With five races remaining in the season, the Tucson, Arizona, is one of 12 drivers remaining in the playoffs and earned a victory earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway.

Bowman and Ives have qualified for the playoffs for three straight seasons.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in a situation like this,” Bowman said. “The opportunity to drive a legendary car like the ‘48’ with incredible support from Ally, it truly can’t get any better. I’m excited to build on my relationship with Greg, who is a championship-caliber crew chief and knows first-hand what the No. 48 is all about. The pieces are in place, and I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Ally. We’re ready to do it right.

“I can’t put my respect for Jimmie into words. To me, the No. 48 team’s legacy is about winning, but also how you go about your business. It’s leadership, confidence, work ethic, being a professional and holding yourself to a higher standard.

“No one will ever be Jimmie, and he’s given us a championship blueprint to follow.”

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Alex Bowman , Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

