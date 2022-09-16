Hendrick, Kyle Larson agree to NASCAR contract extension through 2026

Listen to this article

HMS announced on Friday that Kyle Larson, 30, and sponsor HendrickCars.com have agreed to concurrent contract extensions through the 2026 season. Larson’s most recent contract went through the end of next year.

HendrickCars.com will remain primary sponsor of Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet team for 35 Cup races and will continue to support him in all non-NASCAR events in which he competes.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group.

“Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

Already a championship-winning combination

Larson’s first season with Hendrick Motorsports was a memorable one as he won 10 races and the 2021 series championship with a victory in the championship race at Phoenix.

So far this season, Larson owns a pair of wins and has once again qualified for the series playoffs.

Off the track, Larson is engaged in a variety of community initiatives, including his Kyle Larson Foundation. He has raised thousands of dollars to provide support to hands-on charitable organizations that benefit youth, families and communities in need.

“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means,” Larson said. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans.

“Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.” Hendrick Automotive Group says it has measured a three-to-one return on its marketing investment in NASCAR. Each of the website’s highest-traffic days of 2022 have been associated with NASCAR-related initiatives. The company has also utilized Larson as a spokesperson for its corporate social responsibility programs.

“We’ve been able to recruit talented people to the organization, support our teammates with unique incentive and engagement programs, amplify our community support programs and expose the NASCAR fan to our dealership locations nationwide,” said Gary Davis, executive vice president and COO of Hendrick Automotive Group.

“We followed the data, and the decision to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports was easy to make.”