Kyle Larson wins Sonoma pole in front row lockout for Hendrick
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Practice report

Hendrick teammates lead NASCAR Cup practice at Sonoma

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott topped the lone NASCAR Cup Series practice at Sonoma.

Jim Utter
By:
Hendrick teammates lead NASCAR Cup practice at Sonoma
Listen to this article

Larson, last season’s race winner at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, topped the Group B practice Saturday with an average lap speed of 90.423 mph.

Elliott – the current active Cup driver with the most road course wins – came in second in the same session at 90.194 mph.

The top six drivers in Group B all posted speeds faster than the fastest driver in Group A (A.J. Allmendinger).

Ross Chastain was third-fastest overall, Kyle Busch fourth and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.

After two races utilizing the “Carousel” part of the course (Turns 4-7), NASCAR has returned to a previous version this season which is 1.99 miles long and contains a longer straightway.

Among those drivers who ran five or more consecutive laps, Elliott had the fastest average speed followed by Larson and Kyle Busch.

Group B

Track conditions clearly were better during the second 20-minute session as speeds picked up greatly.

Larson topped the session with an average lap of 90.423 mph with teammate Elliott close behind at 90.194 mph.

Chastain was third, Kyle Busch fourth and Suarez completed the top-five.

Group A

Allmendinger led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 89.898 mph.

“Being good for one lap and being good for a race is completely different,” he said. “I haven’t been here in four years so I’m trying to get used to the place again.”

Buescher was second-fastest (89.713 mph) and Harvick was third (89.685).

William Byron and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five in what ended up to be an uneventful session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 7 1'19.227     90.424
2 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 12 1'19.428 0.201 0.201 90.195
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 11 1'19.490 0.263 0.062 90.125
4 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 10 1'19.519 0.292 0.029 90.092
5 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 12 1'19.600 0.373 0.081 90.000
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 14 1'19.675 0.448 0.075 89.915
7 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 8 1'19.690 0.463 0.015 89.898
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 14 1'19.772 0.545 0.082 89.806
9 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 14 1'19.775 0.548 0.003 89.803
10 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 12 1'19.854 0.627 0.079 89.714
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 12 1'19.879 0.652 0.025 89.686
12 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 8 1'19.886 0.659 0.007 89.678
13 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 9 1'19.984 0.757 0.098 89.568
14 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 10 1'20.013 0.786 0.029 89.535
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 9 1'20.041 0.814 0.028 89.504
16 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 11 1'20.045 0.818 0.004 89.500
17 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 13 1'20.075 0.848 0.030 89.466
18 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 10 1'20.078 0.851 0.003 89.463
19 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 10 1'20.094 0.867 0.016 89.445
20 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 14 1'20.127 0.900 0.033 89.408
21 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 9 1'20.187 0.960 0.060 89.341
22 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 12 1'20.188 0.961 0.001 89.340
23 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 10 1'20.221 0.994 0.033 89.303
24 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 7 1'20.314 1.087 0.093 89.200
25 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 13 1'20.370 1.143 0.056 89.138
26 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 10 1'20.370 1.143 0.000 89.138
27 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 9 1'20.436 1.209 0.066 89.065
28 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 8 1'20.458 1.231 0.022 89.040
29 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 12 1'20.485 1.258 0.027 89.010
30 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 9 1'20.646 1.419 0.161 88.833
31 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 11 1'20.679 1.452 0.033 88.796
32 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 10 1'20.851 1.624 0.172 88.607
33 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 11 1'20.952 1.725 0.101 88.497
34 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 10 1'21.542 2.315 0.590 87.857
35 78 United States Scott Heckert Ford 5 1'22.216 2.989 0.674 87.136
