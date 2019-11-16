NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Homestead / Qualifying report

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 12:49 AM

After persistent rain showers washed out all practice Friday, NASCAR made the decision to forgo Saturday's qualifying and replace it with a 50-minute practice session.

Initially, there were two practice sessions scheduled Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Cup Series teams, but they ended up with no time on track due to inclement weather. 

NASCAR has since made the unique decision to cancel qualifying, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, and replace it with a 50-minute practice session.

The starting lineup will be set by owner points with the four title contenders lining up 1-2-3-4 on the grid. Per the rule book. Denny Hamlin will have pole position ahead of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch. With all four drivers tied in the standings due to the points reset, the order is based off their best finish from the semifinal round of the playoffs.

Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Clint Bowyer will round out the top-ten.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Homestead
Author Nick DeGroot

