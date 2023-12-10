Hunt Brothers Pizza partners with Logano and Team Penske

Hunt Brothers Pizza previously sponsored the recently retired Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing, and were a longtime partner of the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Harvick will transition to the role of commentator next year, joining the FOX Sports broadcast booth.

The company will now serve as a primary sponsor for two-time Cup champion Logano in select races. Along wi will also feature as an associate sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang of reigning champion Ryan Blaney.

The specific races will be revealed at a later date, but they served as the primary sponsor on Harvick's car in five races over the 2023 season.

“With their long history of commitment towards winning in NASCAR, we welcome Hunt Brothers Pizza to our Team,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric. “As they continue to utilize motorsports to promote their brand, we are really excited to have them on board as we work with them to carry that tradition forward.”

Added Scott Hunt, the CEO of Hunt Brothers Pizza: "We are thrilled to team up with Joey Logano and Team Penske, a winning team and driver who both share our company’s values and commitment to being the best in our respective industries. NASCAR continues to be a popular sport among convenience store customers, and we look forward to continuing to engage fans and provide additional marketing value for our convenience store partners in the years to come.”

“We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board next season,” said Logano. “Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace – in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports – makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske. I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season.”

Along with winning the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2018 and 2022, Logano has won 32 races in over 500 starts since 2008.