James Davison's Cup debut deferred to Pocono

Davison has never competed in a NASCAR race at an oval before and due to the lack of practice with the sport's abbreviated weekend schedules, his approval to race Sunday has been reconsidered.

The Australian racer tweeted: "I have been contacted by NASCAR and informed that although I was previously approved to race, they had to reconsider their position on Superspeedways, given there won't be practice prior to Sunday's race at Talladega.

"I was pumped about the opportunity to take the green flag, however I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR's position. I'm approved to race next weekend at Pocono and equally thrilled to make my series debut there."

B.J. McLeod will drive the car at Talladega in his place.